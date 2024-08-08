Scanco selects Nuvei to boost B2B payments for warehouse and manufacturing operations

Partnership enhances payment capabilities for Scanco customers, streamlining operations and improving financial visibility

MONTREAL and NOKOMIS, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announces its partnership with Scanco Software, LLC ("Scanco"), a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the manufacturing and distribution industries, to enhance Scanco's new Invoice2Payment (i2PAY) solution.

i2PAY complements Scanco's existing warehouse management capabilities with payments features including online payment processing, email receipts, automated deposits, and advanced analytics. Collaborating with Nuvei enables Scanco customers to access a market-leading suite of payment solutions, including Card-Not-Present and ACH processing capabilities, integrated directly into Scanco customers' enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, including Sage, to facilitate simplified workflows, increase back-office efficiencies, and shorten invoice-to-cash cycles.

Nuvei's ERP payments engine delivers seamlessly integrated payment acceptance and disbursement solutions to its customers, as well as single-view visibility of data and insights needed to make faster, better-informed decisions. By leveraging Nuvei's deep ERP payments expertise, and delivering near-real-time payment information, Scanco customers will be able to reconcile financial information across systems and improve visibility more efficiently.

The partnership helps Scanco facilitate its aspirations to develop an Autonomous Supply Chain platform across eCommerce, Distributed Order Management, Warehouse Management Systems and Production and Shipping. Also, by utilizing Nuvei's global reach Scanco will achieve its future international expansion plans.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, commented on the announcement: " By integrating our advanced B2B payment capabilities with Scanco's innovative software, we're enabling businesses to streamline their operations, improve cash flow, and make more informed financial decisions."

Andy Nunez, President & CEO of Scanco, added: "Partnering with Nuvei allows us to offer our customers a comprehensive payment solution in i2PAY that addresses the critical payment requirements of our customers. The integration of Nuvei's payment technologies with our mobility solutions will provide unparalleled efficiency and visibility for businesses operating in warehouse and manufacturing environments."

This partnership marks a significant step for Nuvei in increasing its integrated distribution and solidifying its presence as the provider of payment solutions to manufacturing and distribution customers in this rapidly growing sector.

About Scanco

Over the years, Scanco Software, LLC (www.scanco.com) has been at the forefront of developing new technologies for mobile warehouse, manufacturing, and payment automation solutions. Scanco's solutions deliver unequaled efficiency and visibility for distribution and manufacturing companies around the globe.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 716 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

NVEI-IR

Contact:

Public Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuvei