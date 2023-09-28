MONTRÉAL, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - SCALE AI announced today, during Canada's ALL IN event, investments totalling more than $20 million for five AI projects across key economic sectors. By strengthening the supply chains with AI-powered technologies, these solutions enable companies of all sizes to increase their productivity and efficiency.

From left to right : David Lederhendler (Yeji Data Lab), Stéphane Bélair (Cléo), Emmanuelle Toussaint (Cléo), Jeff Desruisseaux (Cléo), Alberto Santofinio (Visual Defence), Isabelle Turcotte (Scale AI), Matthieu Houle (Groupe ALDO), Romain Prudhomme (IVADO Labs), Brandon Milner (EllisDon), Julien Billot (Scale AI), Marc Vaucher (Scale AI) (CNW Group/Scale AI)

Led by ALDO Group, EllisDon, ATS, Visual Defence, and Cléo, these collaborative projects show that Canadian AI technology provides a global competitive advantage for businesses. By supporting these five projects, SCALE AI pursues its role of building a stronger AI ecosystem with investments that accelerate the demand for AI by Canada-based companies.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, says: "When applied by human intelligence and vision, AI has the potential to positively impact the entire supply chain. Since its creation, SCALE AI has invested in concrete artificial intelligence applications to encourage the growth of leading Canadian companies in many sectors. This announcement shows a continued dedication to this growth, with each project announced today helping to build a more resilient and efficient supply chain in Canada."

Julien Billot, CEO, SCALE AI, explains: "SCALE AI investments generate benefits by helping Canadian companies create more innovative and efficient supply chains. Through the funding announced today, SCALE AI contributes to further advancing AI commercialization for Canada's small and medium enterprises."

Hélène Desmarais, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, SCALE AI, adds: "SCALE AI continues to accelerate the integration of AI, reshaping business models, enhancing decision-making models, and elevating workforce performance so that organizations, big or small, can reach their full potential."

5 new projects representing total investments of $20 .3 million

→ Revenue Management for Retail & Supply Chain Through Artificial Intelligence Partners: ALDO Group, IVADO Labs, Retailogists, ITL Group SCALE AI investment: $3.6 million Total investment: $9.3 million → AI-Driven Subcontractor, Labour and Equipment Management Partners: EllisDon Inc., Yeji Data Lab, Guild Electric Limited, Stephenson Rental Services, VR Mechanical Services SCALE AI investment: $1.8 million Total investment: $4.6 million → Autonomous Procurement Pricing System Partners: ATS, Demtool Inc., Waterloo Analytics, University of Waterloo (Vision Image Processing Lab), OERP Canada SCALE AI investment: $0.9 million Total investment: $2.5 million → Resilient Supply Chains Through Well-Maintained Transportation Systems Partners: Visual Defence Inc., The Regional Municipality of York, City of Windsor, Prof. Michel Gendreau (Polytechnique Montréal), Keenline Innovation Technology & Training Inc. SCALE AI investment: $0.9 million Total investment: $2.3 million → Predicting Usage Cycles for Electric Vehicles Partners: Cléo, IVADO Labs, Autobus Séguin, Transco SCALE AI investment: $0.4 million Total investment: $1.6 million

About Scale AI ( scaleai.ca )

As Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster, Scale AI acts as an investment and innovation hub that accelerates the rapid adoption and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and contributes to developing a world-class Canadian AI ecosystem. Based in Montreal and funded by the federal government and the Quebec government, Scale AI works with more than 500 industry partners, research institutes, and other players in the field of AI. The organization develops programs to support investments in companies that implement real-world applications of AI and encourage the emergence of future Canadian flagships in the sector, all while facilitating the development of a highly skilled workforce.

