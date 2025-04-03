Over 500 Tech Leaders to Represent Canada in June in Paris

TORONTO AND MONTRÉAL, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Scale AI, Canada's global innovation cluster specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce the list of Canadian organizations and companies selected to be part of Canada's delegation to VivaTech 2025. This marks the largest international delegation at this event. More than 500 delegates from over 170 Canadian technology and AI organizations will showcase homegrown innovation from June 11-14 in Paris. They will join more than 165,000 participants from 160 countries at the largest startup and tech event in Europe, where Canada will be celebrated as Country of the Year.

In a context where Canada is committed to enhancing its strategic and economic partnerships on a global scale, this mission represents a significant opportunity to reinforce the country's leadership alongside its European partners while demonstrating the vitality of its innovation ecosystem.

With several hundred Canadian delegates, including more than 100 AI and tech companies ready to export to Europe, this initiative underscores Canada's dedication alongside Scale AI's efforts to support local businesses in their international pursuits. By fostering exchanges with strategic partners, this mission aims to drive growth for Canada's AI builders and enhance their impact on the national economy.

Canada takes centre stage at VivaTech 2025

Following France's recognition as Country of Honour at ALL IN 2024, the largest AI event in Canada, France will now take centre stage during VivaTech 2025. As Country of the Year, Canada will have a prominent presence with a pavilion located in VivaTech's main hall. Within the Canada Pavilion, promising companies and key ecosystem players will present tangible and beneficial solutions across various sectors. Additionally, Canadian leaders are set to share their expertise on a dedicated stage.

A united Canadian delegation: Top-100 tech companies nationwide alongside over 70 committed partners

The Canadian delegation stands out for its scale and collective ambition. Following a call for applications that generated significant interest with 243 submissions, 100 Canadian companies with strong international potential have been selected to represent the country at VivaTech 2025. Among them are established companies as well as promising startups and scale-ups such as Airudi, Brainbox AI, CGI, Cohere, IVADO Labs, National Bank of Canada, Mappedin, Sanctuary AI, Trusting Pixels, and Vooban.

The selected companies span a diverse range of sectors including:

Artificial Intelligence

Clean Technologies

Digital Health and Biotechnologies

Fintech and Cybersecurity

Supply Chains

In addition to the selected companies, this mission benefits from the support of over 70 partner organizations dedicated to strengthening economic and strategic ties between Europe and Canada. Key partners in this mission led by Scale AI include Alberta Innovates, Global Affairs Canada, IVADO Labs, Mila - Quebec AI institute, Québec Tech along with several other key players in Canada's technology sector.

Positioning Canada as a key player in innovation

Amidst global geopolitical tensions and rapid economic transformations, VivaTech 2025 offers a unique opportunity to reaffirm Canada's commitment to collaborating with European partners in building a more resilient and inclusive technological future.

This record-breaking presence at the 2025 edition will enable Canada to confirm its place among world leaders in innovation while paving the way for new strategic collaborations.

The complete list of the Canadian delegation at VivaTech 2025 is available here.

About Scale AI

As Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster, Scale AI acts as an investment and innovation hub that accelerates the rapid adoption and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and contributes to developing a world-class Canadian AI ecosystem. Based in Montreal and funded by the federal government and the Quebec government, Scale AI works with more than 500 industry partners, research institutes, and other players in the field of AI. The organization develops programs to support investments in companies that implement real-world applications of AI and encourage the emergence of future Canadian flagships in the sector, all while facilitating the development of a highly skilled workforce. SCALE AI is also behind the ALL IN event, the largest AI event in Canada. More information is available at www.scaleai.ca.

About VivaTech

VivaTech accelerates innovation by connecting startups, tech leaders, major companies, and investors responding to our world's biggest challenges. Each year, over four exciting days in Paris, VivaTech creates Europe's biggest startup and tech event, exploring the most disruptive topics in tech with world-premiere demos, launches, and conferences in a collaborative ecosystem. This is where business meets innovation. The ninth of VivaTech will take place June 11-14, 2025. For more information, please visit https://vivatechnology.com/media.

SOURCE Scale AI

For media inquiries: Eric Aach, [email protected], 514-569-3594; For inquiries regarding the Canadian delegation: Isabelle Turcotte, Head of Delegation at VivaTech and Vice President of Ecosystem Relations at Scale AI, [email protected]