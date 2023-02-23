Say Her Name! Bell Media Inks Development Deal with World Renowned Entertainer, Priyanka

– Drag Superstar also joins Canada's most-watched entertainment news program ETALK –

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today it is teaming up with world-renowned entertainer, musical artist, and first-ever winner of Canada's Drag Race, Priyanka, on a multi-faceted partnership which includes a development deal and a first-look acquisition opportunity on international projects.

In addition to the development deal, as announced on ETALK last night with her debut appearance, Priyanka joins Canada's most-watched entertainment news program as a special contributor, bringing her interview and hosting skills to the studio, the field, and on the red carpet. ETALK airs weeknights at 7 p.m. ET, on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

"This is going to be epic! I'm excited to step back into my TV-hosting shoes with ETALK, while developing something incredible to show off all the things I've been doing since winning CANADA'S DRAG RACE," said Priyanka.

"Priyanka is a limitless entertainer that brings versatility, energy, and humour to everything she does," said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development and Programming, Bell Media. "We are thrilled to collaborate with this singular talent, exploring cutting-edge ideas, to create and deliver compelling content."

This pact serves as a direct pipeline between Priyanka and Bell Media to create original premium content, that looks to showcase underrepresented and unique perspectives, ideas, and people, as well as unique client integration opportunities. As part of the development deal, Priyanka serves as executive producer on these projects, and has already begun developing ideas.

About Priyanka

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Priyanka is taking the world by storm; across stages, screens, and digital streaming platforms. With unmatchable star power and charisma, Priyanka was first introduced to audiences as "Suki" on legendary children's network, YTV, before her iconic 2020 crowning as the first-ever winner of the inaugural season of Crave Original series, CANADA's DRAG RACE. With her recent debut, EP Taste Test, hitting more than 15 million streams, and a debut album coming later this year, her work both on screen and behind the scenes as a producer, and launching the viral hit single "Come Through", as part of "Priyanka Cinematic Universe", Priyanka brings an unmatched prowess to the industry, always reaching new heights.

About ETALK

Hosted by anchor Tyrone Edwards, senior correspondents Lainey Lui and Traci Melchor, reporters Chloe Wilde and Sonia Mangat, L.A. correspondent Liz Trinnear, and special contributor Priyanka, ETALK is the most-watched entertainment news program in Canada. From the OSCARS® to TIFF, ETALK is front and centre, delivering up-to-the-minute news in film, television, music, culture, and more. Celebrating both home-grown talent and international stars, ETALK became the first daily Canadian entertainment news program when it launched in 2002. ETALK is produced by Bell Media Studios. Executive Producers are Manny Groneveldt and Beth Maher. Dave Daigle is Vice-President, Local TV, Radio, and Bell Media Studios. Karine Moses is Senior Vice-President, Content Development and News and Vice-Chair, Québec. Wade Oosterman is President, Bell Media and Vice-Chair, BCE and Bell. More information about ETALK can be found at etalk.ca, as well as on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter at @etalkCTV.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, digital and out-of-home media, including 35 television stations that are part of the CTV and Noovo networks; 27 specialty channels, including sports leaders TSN and RDS; streaming services Crave, TSN Direct and RDS Direct; the iHeartRadio Canada brand encompassing 215 music channels, including 109 radio stations in 58 Canadian markets; and the Astral out-of-home advertising network. Bell Media is also a partner in Pinewood Toronto Studios, Montréal's Grande Studios, Just for Laughs and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE), (NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

