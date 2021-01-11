Saven Financial offers serious savers super competitive rates to grow their savings and give back to their communities

FirstOntario Credit Union introduces new digital platform that makes savin' easier than ever.

STONEY CREEK, ON, Jan.11, 2021 /CNW/ - Saven Financial (Saven) is the new destination for serious savers who want to see their money grow with consistent, competitive rates and make an impact on their community. A division of FirstOntario Credit Union, Saven Financial is one of the smartest ways to save – any place and any time. Available online and on mobile devices to Ontario consumers, this easy-to-use, straightforward and secure platform lets members save with ease.

Saven helps members set up their account quickly and easily so they can start working toward achieving their goals in no time. And Saven members can always be assured that their deposits are well protected with deposit insurance coverage up to a maximum of $250,000*.

At Saven Financial, save isn't just in our name – it's what we do.

Offering High Interest Savings Accounts and Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) with super competitive rates, unlimited free Interac e-Transfers® and no monthly account fees, Saven is all about helping people save for their future without all the fuss.

Saven Financial is about building communities, too.

"Strengthening the communities that we are part of has always been a commitment from FirstOntario and it is also an important focus for Saven," said Lloyd Smith, CEO, FirstOntario Credit Union. Saven's values and business model mean that members always have a voice in selecting which of Saven's three community causes – youth health & wellness, fighting hunger, and housing & homelessness – they want to support. Saven gives back to the communities where members live without impacting members' rates or returns.

FirstOntario's COO Dave Schurman adds, "From sign-up, to onboarding, to making regular deposits and having a voice in selecting a community cause to support, we have taken every measure possible to provide a unique and secure saving solution that brings value to people's lives."

A multi-city promotional pilot to introduce Saven across Ontario is underway, with a full provincial launch and promotional campaign planned for early 2021. Watch our video to get to know Saven Financial.

About Saven Financial

Saven means saving. It's that simple. Everything we do is to help people grow their savings for the future while building their local communities, too. That's why our online platform is both easy and convenient to use, and our members always benefit from our competitive rates and have a voice in our support for community causes. As a division of FirstOntario Credit Union, Saven is powered by the strength of one of the largest credit unions in the province. FirstOntario has been serving members for over 80 years! When you join Saven, your eligible deposits, along with eligible deposits you have with FirstOntario are insured by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) to a maximum of $250,000*. By maximizing opportunities for returns and using profits for a higher purpose, we take care of our members and local communities. To learn more about Saven Financial, visit SavenFinancial.ca and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE FirstOntario Credit Union

For further information: Media contacts: Veronica Feldcamp, FirstOntario Credit Union, (905) 979-0856 | [email protected]; Miranda Smith, Jan Kelley, (416) 838-6567 | [email protected]