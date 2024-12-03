FirstOntario Credit Union kicks off the Season of Giving by supporting local food banks

Unfortunately, the impact of inflation on food prices over the last several years has had a profound effect on many people's ability to afford basic grocery items. A recent report from Food Banks Canada found that the use of food banks has increased by 90 per cent since 2019 and is now at its highest level ever. Sadly, the number of children using food banks has increased from 300,000 per month five years ago, to a staggering 700,000 per month now.

"FirstOntario is committed to doing what we can to make a difference in our communities," said Lloyd Smith, CEO, FirstOntario. "Food insecurity is among the key priority issues of focus for our organization and this donation is designed to provide some level of assistance to those in need. We hope that our involvement and position can inspire other organizations to join the effort."

About FirstOntario Credit Union

FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving members for 85 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region, and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With $7 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Everyone is welcome to be part of FirstOntario for financial services including daily transactions, mortgages, lines of credit, loans and investments. FirstOntario profits are invested into the communities we serve through support for entrepreneurs, competitive rates and charitable pursuits including our award-winning student nutrition program. Learn more about us today at FirstOntario.com.

