FirstOntario gives $250,000 to help local student nutrition programs

Donation marks a decade of support for vital community initiatives

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - FirstOntario Credit Union (FirstOntario) has donated $250,000 to student nutrition programs in our communities.

Since 2014, FirstOntario has invested more than $2.6 million into student nutrition programs and has proudly worked with dedicated partners that include: Brant Food for Thought, Halton Food for Thought, Haldimand-Norfolk REACH (Child Nutrition Network), Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation, Hamilton Tastebuds, Niagara Nutrition Partners and Ontario Student Nutrition Program - Southwest Region.

CBC recently reported that student nutrition programs have felt the effects of rising food prices and dwindling donations, resulting in many programs reducing the variety of food groups they can provide to students, and in some cases less programming and even cancellation of programs. Access to healthy snacks helps to fuel young students with enough energy for a full day of learning and engagement. Last year, more than 102,000 students in more than 1,500 schools located in 14 communities directly benefitted from FirstOntario's support.

In addition to dollars, FirstOntario employees actively lend a hand to student nutrition programs through their Blue Wave employee volunteer program, offering assistance within school programs and with the delivery of local produce.

"FirstOntario is committed to supporting our student nutrition partners, delivering school nutrition programs that help students and ultimately strengthen the communities our credit union calls home," said Lloyd Smith, CEO, FirstOntario Credit Union. "We know food insecurity is a growing concern and these programs deliver needed nutritious food to students who otherwise would go without. Our hope is that other community-minded organizations will join us and support these agencies in their important work."

About FirstOntario Credit Union

FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving members for 85 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With $7 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Everyone is welcome to be part of FirstOntario for financial services including daily transactions, mortgages, lines of credit, loans and investments. FirstOntario profits are invested into the communities we serve through support for entrepreneurs, competitive rates and charitable pursuits, including our award-winning student nutrition program. Learn more about us today at FirstOntario.com.

