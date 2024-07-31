Saven Financial makes annual donation to strengthen communities and help people across Ontario

HAMILTON, ON, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Saven Financial, a division of FirstOntario Credit Union, offers its members market-leading products and rates, while also being committed to investing a portion of its profits to support community initiatives that benefit Ontarians. Each year, Saven gives its members a voice in where the money should go, based on where they think it will help the most. In 2024, Saven will be distributing $41,800 to organizations in Ontario working to address issues related to youth health and wellness, food insecurity, housing, and homelessness.

"Saven Financial is committed to the success of our members and communities," said Joanne Battaglia, senior vice-president, Marketing, Communications and Community Partnerships. "We know it takes a collective effort to address the social issues impacting our communities. Giving our members a voice in our annual decision-making process about financial donations and community support is a core principle of our organization."

In March of each year, Saven members are asked for their input through a survey, and this year's annual giving will be shared as follows:

Since 2022, Saven has donated $66,000 to Raising the Roof, $32,000 to Feed Ontario and $24,000 to Children's Mental Health Ontario; a total of $122,000. Saven will continue to review the initiatives supported for maximum benefit in all corners of Ontario and engage members in the annual decision process.

Saven means saving. It's that simple. Everything we do is to help people grow their savings for the future while building their local communities, too. That's why our online platform is both easy and convenient to use, and our members always benefit from our competitive rates and have a voice in our support for community causes. As a division of FirstOntario Credit Union, Saven Financial is powered by the strength of one of the largest credit unions in the province. By maximizing opportunities for returns and using profits for a higher purpose, we take care of our members and local communities. To learn more about Saven Financial, visit SavenFinancial.ca and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

