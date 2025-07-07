Saven Financial continues to re-invest back into our communities

HAMILTON, ON, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Each year, Saven Financial gives its members a voice in selecting their charities of choice and deciding where a portion of the organization's profits will go that support community initiatives that benefit Ontarians.

Saven, a division of FirstOntario Credit Union, which offers market-leading products and rates annually will be distributing $40,700 to organizations in Ontario working to address issues related to youth mental health and wellness, fighting hunger and housing and homelessness.

Each year in the spring, Saven members are asked for their input through a survey, and this year's annual giving will be shared as follows:

Since 2022, Saven has donated close to $86,000 to Raising the Roof, more than $42,000 to Feed Ontario and $34,000 to Children's Mental Health Ontario; a total of $162,000. Saven will continue to review the initiatives supported for maximum benefit in all corners of Ontario and engage members in the annual decision process.

"The issues facing our communities are significant and there are no quick solutions. Saven Financial is committed to the success and well-being of our members and communities and we're proud to support organizations that are working tirelessly to address these issues. Giving our members a voice in our annual decision-making process about financial donations and community support is a core principle of our organization and we thank everyone who participated."

Joanne Battaglia, senior vice-president, Marketing, Communications and Community Partnerships, FirstOntario Credit Union

"In the last four years, Saven has made significant investments into Raising the Roof's work, allowing us to create and preserve 69 affordable homes. Because of your generosity and support, 155 people who were experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity, staying in shelters, with friends, unsure if they would have a home next month or not, have safe, stable, affordable housing with the ongoing supports they need to stay in their homes.

Leslie Bellingham, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships, Raising the Roof

"We are incredibly grateful to Saven Financial and FirstOntario Credit Union for their continued generosity and commitment to child and youth mental health. Their support helps us build a stronger system of care for Ontario's infants, children, youth, and families. Contributions like this one enable CMHO to continue advocating for meaningful change and to strengthen the capacity of our province's community-based mental health services. We're proud to partner with organizations like Saven that share our vision for a healthier, more equitable future for young people."

Tatum Wilson, CEO, Children's Mental Health Ontario

"Over the past three years, Saven Financials' generosity means that the equivalent of more than 85,000 meals have been provided to help food banks across Ontario support their communities, Feed Ontario relies on support from partners like Saven Financial and we are extremely grateful for their continued support in helping us strive for an Ontario where everyone is food secure."

Carolyn Stewart, CEO, Feed Ontario

About Saven Financial, a division of FirstOntario Credit Union

Saven means saving. It's that simple. Everything we do is to help people grow their savings for the future while building their local communities, too. That's why our online platform is both easy and convenient to use, and our members always benefit from our competitive rates and have a voice in our support for community causes. As a division of FirstOntario Credit Union, Saven Financial is powered by the strength of one of the largest credit unions in the province. By maximizing opportunities for returns and using profits for a higher purpose, we take care of our members and local communities. To learn more about Saven Financial, visit SavenFinancial.ca and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE FirstOntario Credit Union

For more information, please contact: Tony Iavarone, AVP, Communications and Public Relations, FirstOntario Credit Union, [email protected]