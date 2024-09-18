Saven Financial launches new campaign showcasing the many ways members can grow their savings

More innovative savings products. Special offer 5.00%* GICs for 6 months.

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Saven Financial, a division of FirstOntario Credit Union, is all about helping people save and wants everyone to know it! Saven is launching a new campaign to promote a refreshed brand and highlight its expanded suite of deposit products. Saven members have even more ways to grow their savings with recent product additions including: the First Home Savings Account (FHSA), Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and, starting in November, Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF). Saven is the ideal choice for people keen on growing their money through market-competitive products and rates, with an easy-to-use digital platform.

"Saven means saving and it's what we do. We know that rising costs have made it even harder for people to save and that's where Saven, with our competitive rates and savings products can help," said Joanne Battaglia, senior vice-president, Marketing, Communications & Community Partnerships, FirstOntario. "Our new campaign is designed to help us get the word out that Saven is here to help our members grow their savings for the future while also giving our members a say in how we invest a portion of our profits every year to help strengthen communities."

To kick-off the campaign and brand refresh, Saven is offering a 5.00%* Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) for 6-months, available to registered and non-registered accounts, excluding the FHSA.

The creative force behind the brand refresh is Jan Kelley, an award-winning growth marketing agency headquartered in Burlington, Ontario. "We focus on creating transparent, credible campaigns that resonate with consumers and build lasting relationships," said Amy Williams, vice-president Client Performance. "Jan Kelley was proud to support the development and launch of the Saven brand in 2021 and the brand refresh builds on Saven's unique market positioning and value proposition."

The creative for the "more bank for your buck" campaign can be seen here: https://savenfinancial.ca/en/on-new-campaign-2024 .

Setting Saven apart from others in the marketplace is its ongoing commitment to investing a portion of its profits to support community initiatives that benefit Ontarians. Each year, Saven gives its members a voice in where the money should go, based on where they think it will help the most. Since 2022, Saven has donated $122,000 to three different organizations that are dedicated to addressing housing and homelessness, fighting hunger and youth health and wellness.

* Terms and conditions apply. * Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC): Rate applies to both registered and non-registered term. 6-month GIC not available for FHSA. Minimum investment is $1,000. Non-redeemable. Per annum rates. Rates subject to change at any time. Conditions apply. For non-registered GIC, choice of interest payout annually to HISA or reinvest interest back in GIC account. For registered GICs, choice of interest payout annually to the same registered ISA or reinvest interest back in the same account.

About Saven Financial, a division of FirstOntario Credit Union

Saven means saving. It's that simple. Everything we do is to help people grow their savings for the future while building their local communities, too. That's why our online platform is both easy and convenient to use, and our members always benefit from our competitive rates and have a voice in our support for community causes. As a division of FirstOntario Credit Union, Saven Financial is powered by the strength of one of the largest credit unions in the province. By maximizing opportunities for returns and using profits for a higher purpose, we take care of our members and local communities. To learn more about Saven Financial, visit SavenFinancial.ca and follow us on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter ) , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Jan Kelley

Jan Kelley is a growth marketing agency with a proven track record for transforming brands and driving measurable results. We help businesses who are ready to challenge - grow by delivering unique insights, compelling strategy and ever-improving performance. Through Humanology, we blend human insights and creativity with data and AI. Why? Because the next wave of transformative growth for marketers will be driven by the combination of human-powered creativity and AI-enabled technology.

SOURCE FirstOntario Credit Union

For more information, please contact: Stacey Marshall, Director, Communications and Public Relations, FirstOntario Credit Union, [email protected]