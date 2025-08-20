Hamilton Sports Group Foundation Makes First-Ever Community Donations

Funds raised in partnership with FirstOntario Credit Union support three local youth-focused charities

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Earlier this month, the Hamilton Sports Group (HSG) Foundation proudly made its inaugural round of charitable donations. This marks a meaningful milestone in the HSG Foundation's commitment to supporting youth across the region. The funds were raised through initiatives led in partnership with FirstOntario Credit Union, a longstanding ally in promoting youth health and wellness in Hamilton and surrounding communities.

Donations were distributed to three community organizations that are actively improving lives through nutrition, education, and access to resources:

Food for Life – $5,000

– Operation Backpack – $1,500

– United Way Halton & Hamilton – $1,500

This first wave of giving underscores the Foundation's mission to reduce barriers and create opportunities for young people to thrive. It also reflects FirstOntario's growing legacy of local impact through collaborative programs including the Garney Henley Hat campaign launched earlier this year, which raised funds for the Foundation while honouring one of the Tiger-Cats' most celebrated legends.

"Our work with the Hamilton Sports Group Foundation is deeply rooted in a shared commitment to community," said Joanne Battaglia, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications & Community Partnerships, FirstOntario Credit Union. "We're proud to support local charities that provide direct services to youth and families. Whether it's through essential food security support, a commemorative merchandise campaign in support of community organizations, or football programming, we believe these partnerships help build stronger, healthier communities for all."

These inaugural donations mark just the beginning of the Foundation's giving efforts. With continued support from community members and local businesses, the Foundation is poised to expand its reach and deepen its impact throughout the region.

"This inaugural round of donations is a proud moment for our Foundation and a testament to the power of community partnership," said Glenn Gibson, Chair of the Hamilton Sports Group Foundation. "Thanks to the incredible support of FirstOntario Credit Union, we're able to invest in organizations that are making a real difference in the lives of young people across our region."

We thank everyone involved in making this inaugural contribution possible and look forward to sharing more stories of impact in the months ahead.

About Food For Life

Food for Life is a volunteer-powered, grassroots organization redistributing fresh, healthy food to those in need across Halton and Hamilton. Since 1995, it has relied on strong community partnerships and the support of 400 volunteers to amplify the impact of a lean, 22-member staff. Every $1 donated delivers $7 worth of nutritious food to families in need. Learn more at: Food For Life.ca.

About Operation Backpack

Operation Backpack is a volunteer-led initiative providing backpacks filled with school supplies to children in need across Hamilton. Founded 14 years ago, the program now supports over 1,600 students annually, thanks to strong partnerships with the Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council, ArcelorMittal Hamilton East, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and other local supporters. Its mission is simple: help kids start the school year prepared and confident. Learn more at: https://usw.ca/operation-backpack-2023/.

About United Way Halton & Hamilton

United Way Halton & Hamilton (UWHH) supports a network of over 100 local programs that help individuals and families thrive. Focused on addressing the root causes of poverty, supporting mental health, and enabling children and youth to reach their full potential, UWHH works collaboratively with community partners to drive lasting, measurable impact. Every dollar raised is invested locally to create opportunities and improve lives across Halton and Hamilton. Learn more at www.uwhh.ca.

