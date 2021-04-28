Save Your Skin Foundation Teams up with Vancouver Canucks' JT Miller to Spread Message of Sun Safety Amid Rising Skin Cancer Rates

Recent survey shows more than half of Canadians don't realize even small amounts of sun exposure without protection can lead to melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. It is imperative that Canadians be reminded of the importance of sun safety as summer approaches. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force many Canadians to stay home, people are spending more time than usual outdoors without understanding the risks associated with sun exposure.

In 2020, over 80,000 Canadians were diagnosed with skin cancers and over 1,300 lost their lives to melanoma, the deadliest form.1 Recent survey data shows that 1 in 4 Canadians (25%) are unaware that spending more time in the sun increases their risk of skin cancer; and more than half of Canadians (55%) do not realize a small amount of sun exposure without protection can lead to melanoma.2

JT Miller, professional NHL player for the Vancouver Canucks is helping bridge these knowledge gaps so that Canadians will better understand this potentially devastating skin cancer and take action to prevent it.

"My wife lost her mother to melanoma last year. She was just 58 years old," said JT Miller. "I want everyone to understand just how important it is to protect your skin from the sun. Skin cancer can happen to anyone and it can be very serious."

JT Miller will be helping to spread the message of sun safety through his social media during Melanoma Month and has contributed to Save Your Skin Foundation's Giving Hope Gala, happening on April 29, 2021, which brings patients and survivors from across Canada together along with other cancer care stakeholders, while raising funds for a great cause.

"COVID-19 has highlighted everyone's willingness to take drastic measures to preserve our health," says Kathy Barnard, stage 4 melanoma survivor and Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation. "Increased preventative efforts and methods of early detection, particularly in the form of public education are needed to reduce skin cancer rates."



About Save Your Skin Foundation

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a patient-led not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against non-melanoma skin cancers, melanoma, and ocular melanoma through education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives across Canada. SYSF provides a community of oncology patient and caregiver support throughout the entire continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to survivorship. Please visit saveyourskin.ca for more information.

_________________________________ 1 Canadian Cancer Society. Cancer-specific stats 2020: Snapshot of incidence, mortality and survival estimates by cancer type. Available at: https://www.cancer.ca/~/media/cancer.ca/CW/cancer%20information/cancer%20101/Canadian%20cancer%20statistics%20supplementary%20information/2020/2020_cancer-specific-stats.pdf?la=en 2 Leger. Melanoma Awareness Omni Report. March 2020. https://saveyourskin.ca/wp-content/uploads/Survey-results-highlights_SYSF-website_May-27-2020_FINAL-EN.pdf

