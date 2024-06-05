"Skin cancer is largely preventable, but not everyone has access to sunscreen," says Kathy Barnard. Post this

This year, municipalities and businesses in BC, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia have joined the project to make free sunscreen available for public use. The complete list of locations can be found here .

"My wife Kelly is a melanoma skin cancer survivor," said James Bezan, MP for Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman. "Unfortunately, too many have lost their lives to this disease while others continue to fight. The good news is that prevention is easy. Wear sunscreen, cover up when outside, seek shade, avoid tanning beds, and, of course, have lots of fun."

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of sun safety while providing equitable access to sun protection by placing dispensers in areas frequented by diverse communities, including individuals and families, as well as those facing socio-economic challenges and those who are unhoused.

"Skin cancer is largely preventable, but not everyone has access to sunscreen," says Kathy Barnard, stage 4 melanoma survivor and Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation. "In the third year of this pilot, it was important to us that we ensured we were getting sunscreen to marginalized communities where people may not have access to it."

The initiative began in 2022, when SYSF worked with then medical students Samuel and Karen Farag to launch 10 dispensers across Canada. In 2023, that number increased to 30. So far in 2024, SYSF has plans to launch 40 dispensers across 8 provinces - with more to come.

"Samuel and I are thrilled to see the growth of our initiative with Save Your Skin Foundation," said Karen Farag, a PGY-1 in Plastic Surgery at Sherbrooke University. "Our goal with this project was to increase awareness in sun protection and to promote primary prevention in sun-related skin disorders, including skin cancers. As more dispensers are installed, more Canadians all over the country are getting access to free sunscreen, and more people are getting educated on the matter. We are so grateful to the public's interest as we hope to keep this project growing".

The Foundation also invited provinces and municipalities across the country to proclaim May 'Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month'. Approximately 60 cities and 6 provinces answered the call to take a stance against skin cancer this summer, helping to bring greater awareness to this dangerous, and largely preventable, disease.

New this year, SYSF has partnered with Spot the Dot to bring the award-winning educational game " Check-a-mole " to Canada. The dispensers feature a QR code to direct users to the game. This interactive tool educates individuals of all ages on the ABCDE method of early detection for skin cancer, emphasizing the critical importance of early intervention and prevention.

"I had been reminding people to 'spot their dots' for several years through my awareness campaigns. However, I realized that not everyone knows how to recognize suspicious lesions on their skin," says Marije Kruis, melanoma survivor and founder of Spot the Dot. " That is why I decided to create a game to teach people the ABCDE rule of recognizing skin cancer and to raise awareness of the importance of skin checks. I am thrilled to collaborate with SYSF and launch my game in Canada. The game is free, and anyone with a phone and an internet connection can play it. You don't even have to install anything. It's quite fun, I promise you!"

The dispensers are automatic and touchless, and provide free, Health Canada approved SPF 30 sunscreen for anyone who needs it. The dispensers will contain SPF 30 mineral sunscreen, which is a zinc oxide-based sunscreen, free from chemical sunscreen filters, common allergens and toxic ingredients including oxybenzone, avobenzone, retinyl palminate, PEG, parfume, and sodium lauryl sulphate. Click here to view the full list of ingredients.

Applying sunscreen is part of an overall sun-safe way to enjoy the outdoors. First, limit your time in the direct sunlight, especially between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., seek shade, cover up by wearing long sleeves and pants and a wide-brimmed hat. Use sunscreen, specifically one labelled broad-spectrum, SPF 30, protect the lips with lip sunscreen or zinc oxide. Apply 20 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply every two hours or after swimming.

