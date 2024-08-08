Saskatchewan Municipalities Urge Pause on Marshals Service Funding

REGINA, SK, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the National Police Federation released a list of municipalities and organizations from across Saskatchewan that have signed a Call to Action calling on the Province to pause investment into the Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS) until they engage with key constituents and residents, and release a full plan including comprehensive details on costing and anticipated impacts.

Without this information, it is impossible for Saskatchewan's municipal leaders or residents to make informed decisions about the future of policing in the province and protect the safety of Saskatchewanians.

"We acknowledge and applaud the Minister's recent funding commitment to the RCMP and this positive step forward. We remain concerned about the previous Minister's rushed move to the Marshal's Service in response to pandemic recruitment challenges. With police agencies including the RCMP now experiencing renewed interest, we are concerned about further investment in the Saskatchewan Marshals Service ahead of full consultation and a strong plan," said NPF President and CEO Brian Sauvé.

The NPF is voicing the concern of nearly 100 municipalities and organizations throughout the province about the lack of transparency and accountability surrounding the SMS; which has already been allocated $14 million in start-up costs without adequate consultation or engagement with the communities it intends to serve. This group of stakeholders support the RCMP and its Members, champion investing in long-underfunded critical services within the province and feel that many important questions about the SMS remain unanswered by the Government of Saskatchewan.

"Our Members receive world-class training right here in Saskatchewan and police 99% of the province. Residents deserve to know when they call for help, a fully trained officer will arrive and be able to handle any situation. We encourage the Government of Saskatchewan to pause funding on the Marshals Service, reassess needs with stakeholders and community safety partners, and continue to invest in existing policing and public safety resources in the province, including the Saskatchewan RCMP," added Sauvé.

As Saskatchewan's population continues to grow, and public safety needs evolve we urge the province to address our concerns and deliver a plan that provides the transparency and accountability that Saskatchewan residents deserve. Let's work together for a safer Saskatchewan.

