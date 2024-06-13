Saskatchewan Entrepreneur Selected into NEXT Canada's Elite Program

SASKATOON, SK, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - We are thrilled to announce that Jon Piett, Founder of Lotus Sleep Products and Co-owner of Modern Mattress, has been selected to join NEXT Canada's prestigious founders program. Jon Piett is the only founder from Saskatchewan to be accepted into this elite program, a testament to his innovative spirit and leadership.

NEXT Canada, a trailblazing non-profit organization, is at the forefront of fostering entrepreneurial talent across the nation. Renowned for its robust and comprehensive programs, NEXT Canada is dedicated to propelling high-growth ventures to new heights. Participants in the program gain unparalleled access to top-tier education and insights from North America's most elite business leaders. This is complemented by exclusive networking opportunities and invaluable in-kind services, including legal support and co-working space, all designed to equip entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.

Jon Piett's acceptance into this program underscores the collective commitment to innovation and growth within the mattress and sleep product industry by Lotus Sleep Products and Modern Mattress. Based in Saskatchewan, both companies have seen significant expansion and success. Modern Mattress operates five stores across Saskatchewan, providing top-tier sleep solutions to local communities. This opportunity with NEXT Canada will further enhance the ability to bring cutting-edge solutions and products to market, benefiting both businesses and the broader community.

"I am incredibly honoured to be part of the NEXT Canada program," said Jon Piett. "This opportunity will provide invaluable resources and connections that will help us continue to innovate and scale our businesses. I look forward to leveraging this experience to drive further success for Lotus Sleep Products and Modern Mattress."

Lotus Sleep Products is a pioneering sleep company based in Saskatoon, dedicated to creating handcrafted mattresses in Canada with different comfort levels, cooling features, and natural materials. Their innovative approach ensures optimal comfort and satisfaction for their diverse customer base.

Modern Mattress, also based in Saskatchewan, specializes in providing top-tier sleep solutions through their five retail locations across the province. Known for their exceptional customer service and wide range of high-quality products, Modern Mattress has become a trusted name in the local community for those seeking better sleep solutions.

"Entrepreneurship is down 60% in Canada since 2000," Jon added. "Programs like NEXT are crucial to foster entrepreneurs to grow and scale."

