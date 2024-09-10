Modern Mattress Enhances Guest Experience with Innovative Sleep Technology

REGINA, SK, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Modern Mattress is thrilled to announce its partnership with XSENSOR, a Calgary-based company at the forefront of pressure-sensing technology. This collaboration introduces XSENSOR Intelligent Dynamic Sensing technology to the mattress buying process, providing a seamless and innovative experience that takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect mattress.

A Transformative Guest Experience

Complimentary Sleep Assessment at Modern Mattress (CNW Group/Modern Mattress) Science-Backed Results for Your Perfect Sleep (CNW Group/Modern Mattress)

Modern Mattress is now utilizing the same advanced sensing technology trusted by Tesla, Ferrari, and the Mayo Clinic. This state-of-the-art approach harnesses technology and science to deliver precise and personalized sleep recommendations, ensuring every guest enjoys unparalleled comfort and support tailored to their unique needs.

As part of this exciting initiative, Modern Mattress is offering a Complimentary Sleep Assessment at all locations in the 4th Quarter. This assessment uses advanced technology to help each guest select the perfect sleep solution, ensuring the ideal match for their body and sleep style.

A Revolution in Mattress Shopping

Drew Hunt, Founder of Modern Mattress, shares his excitement about this guest-focused advancement: "You finally get to see what you feel! We are so excited."

The partnership with XSENSOR marks a significant step forward in how mattresses are selected and purchased. By incorporating Intelligent Dynamic Sensing technology, Modern Mattress can analyze individual pressure points and sleeping patterns, delivering scientifically-backed recommendations for each guest. This guest-centric approach revolutionizes the mattress shopping experience, aligning every choice with personal comfort requirements.

Elevating Comfort for Every Guest

Jon Piett, Head of Innovation for Modern Mattress, expressed his excitement about the partnership, "We are thrilled to bring this level of sophistication and precision to our guests. Our collaboration with XSENSOR allows us to offer a personalized mattress-buying experience, combining technology and science for the best possible results. This partnership will change how mattress shopping has been done in the past. Sleep is so important, and we want our guests to have the best possible experience."

By integrating XSENSOR's technology, Modern Mattress continues its commitment to providing top-tier sleep solutions, ensuring that every guest experiences exceptional comfort.

SOURCE Modern Mattress

Stacey Britton, Public Relations Manager, Modern Mattress, [email protected]