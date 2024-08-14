Lotus Sleep Products Expands into the Chinese Market with Tianqi Han as International Strategic Partner

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Lotus Sleep Products proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Tianqi Han as the International Strategic Partner. This pivotal move marks a significant milestone in Lotus Sleep Products' ambitious international expansion, focusing on exporting our Canadian-made luxury Lotus mattresses into the booming Chinese market.

Jon Piett (right), Founder and CEO of Lotus Sleep Products, presents an official partnership certificate to Tianqi Han (left), International Strategic Partner for Lotus Sleep Products. (CNW Group/LOTUS Sleep Products Inc.)

Mr. Han brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in facilitating successful international business ventures. He holds MBA degree from the prestigious Oxford University. He has rich experience expanding business in the Chinese market, serving senior positions in various unicorn companies in China. In terms of serving at professional associations, Mr. Han also serves at the global leadership the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance, which is a global network of over 1 million top young professionals around the world. Mr. Han has showcased exceptional leadership and an acute understanding of global trade dynamics. His expertise will be instrumental in navigating the complexities of the Chinese market, ensuring a successful launch and establishment of Lotus Sleep Products in this vital region.

Jon Piett, Founder and CEO of Lotus Sleep Products, expressed his enthusiasm about this new appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Tianqi Han to our team as our International Strategic Partner. His extensive experience and proven success in guiding foreign companies into the Chinese market make him an invaluable asset. This is a tremendous opportunity for Lotus to expand our reach and introduce our high-quality, Canadian-made luxury mattresses to Chinese consumers."

Under Mr. Han's leadership, Lotus Sleep Products aims to leverage his vast network and expertise to facilitate market entry, establish strong local partnerships, and ensure the brand's success in China.

The sleep industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by an increased focus on health and wellness. Consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of quality sleep as a crucial component of overall well-being. This has led to a surge in demand for high-quality sleep products that offer superior comfort and support. Lotus Sleep Products is at the forefront of this industry shift, providing innovative and luxurious sleep solutions designed to enhance sleep quality and improve overall health.

Lotus Sleep Products is committed to delivering the highest quality sleep solutions, and this appointment underscores our dedication to expanding our global footprint. We look forward to continuing our growth and supporting our local communities while exploring new markets. The collaboration with Tianqi Han promises exciting opportunities and significant growth for Lotus Sleep Products.

About Lotus Sleep Products:

Founded in 2018, Lotus Sleep Products is dedicated to providing handcrafted luxury sleep solutions built with precision and care. Our commitment to quality and innovation has made us a trusted name in the sleep industry. We focus on delivering the best sleep experience with products designed to meet the highest standards of comfort and durability. We are excited to bring our Canadian-made mattresses to a global audience, starting with our expansion into the Chinese market.

SOURCE LOTUS Sleep Products Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jon Piett, Founder & CEO, Lotus Sleep Products, [email protected]