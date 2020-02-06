Sasha Suda, Director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada to launch a brilliant international selection of photographs on February 8

WHISTLER, B.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Extended Moment: Fifty Years of Collecting Photographs organized by the Canadian Photography Institute of the National Gallery of Canada, provides a rare opportunity for visitors to witness the arc of photography from 19th century European daguerreotype portraits to late 20th century figurative azo dye prints from Asia. This compelling exhibition overview of the medium's social, economic, scientific and cultural impact on the world opens to the public Saturday, February 8 and is on display until Monday, May 25.

"The Extended Moment positions the subtle beauty of a cyanotype leaf image by Anna Atkins in contrast to the bizarre gelatin silver print experiments of Man Ray known as Rayographs" says Dr. Curtis Collins, Director & Chief Curator of the AAM.

British Columbia-based artists featured in this captivating exhibition include Stan Douglas, recently selected to represent Canada at the upcoming Venice Biennale of contemporary art, and the late Fred Herzog, recipient of the 2014 Audain Prize for lifetime achievement in the visual arts. Other notable North American photographers featured in this impressive holding include Diane Arbus, Edward Burtynsky, Lynne Cohen, Walker Evans, Isabelle Hayeur, William Notman, Gary Schneider and Edward Steichen.

"The RMOW is pleased to invest in the Audain Art Museum's The Extended Moment exhibit, including the Capture Photography Festival, as part of the Festivals, Events and Animation program. This aligns with our ongoing approach to attract visitors to Whistler and enhance the visitor experience throughout the year, including during the shoulder seasons and mid-week periods," said Whistler Councillor John Grills. "I would also like to thank the Province of British Columbia for making such an investment possible through the Municipal and Regional District Tax revenues collected in Whistler in support of tourism initiatives across the community."

The Extended Moment is organized by the Canadian Photography Institute of the National Gallery of Canada. Scotiabank is the Founding Partner of the Canadian Photography Institute. This project is funded in part by the Resort Municipality of Whistler through the Province of British Columbia's Municipal and Regional District Tax and hotel partner, The Westin Resort & Spa, Whistler. The exhibition is part of the 2020 Capture Photography Festival selected exhibition program.

Established in 2016, the Audain Art Museum was founded via a major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. The institution's permanent collection is focused on the art of British Columbia, including an outstanding holding of historic First Nations masks, a comprehensive selection of paintings by Emily Carr and a brilliant range of works by Vancouver's photo-conceptualists. The Museum hosts three temporary exhibitions per year that feature artists and collections of national as well as international significance.

