Leading Brands Use Coveo AI to Transform their Ecommerce Product Discovery and Accelerate Revenue Growth 

MONTREAL, LONDON and NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo, the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced that leading business-to-consumer and business-to-business brands Caleres, FleetPride, and Freedom Furniture are leveraging its AI-RelevanceTM platform to transform online experiences, boost conversions, and unlock new growth opportunities. By delivering relevant, personalized interactions across the entire customer journey, Coveo empowers businesses to delight consumers and drive significant revenue gains.

The Coveo 2025 Commerce Relevance report, a survey of 4,000 adults across the US and UK, found that 77% of shoppers research online before buying, even if they buy in-store, and 43% of those surveyed said if they have a goal in mind they head to the search bar. This represents a huge opportunity for companies to win big or lose big as, if search falls short, the report found that 72% of shoppers will leave, with 36% going straight to a competitor. Coveo equips companies with AI-search to enhance engagement through intelligent, tailored experiences that reduce friction and deepen loyalty.

"Too often, online experiences are frustrating and unproductive for customers. In today's digital landscape, businesses win or lose based on the precision, speed, and intelligence of their online experience," said Peter Curran, GM of Commerce at Coveo. "Coveo is proud to partner with leading brands who are transforming their digital experiences with AI-search to deliver the relevance and personalization that their customers demand – and who have the impressive business metrics to prove that these efforts drive significant revenue growth."

Caleres Steps into the Future of Ecommerce with Advanced Search and Discovery

Caleres is one of the most successful shoe retailers you've never heard of. The multi-billion St. Louis-based parent of Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Dr-Scholls, Vince and Veronica Beard traces its history to pre-Civil War, navigating more than 140 years of business by staying one step ahead of an ever-changing industry.

An early adopter of the web, Caleres witnessed the trends and growth of ecommerce take shape. A few years ago they identified that their search and discovery technology was not optimized to handle a complex catalog of more than 600,000 SKUs organized by color, size, width, and store availability. They were unable to adjust, test, or access data regarding on-site search, product listing pages, and product recommendations. Finally, they relied on thousands of manual rules that were time-consuming and difficult for merchandisers to maintain. For the evolution of their next generation ecommerce experience, they chose Coveo's AI platform to power their search and experience layer.

Reported results with Coveo over measured period:

21% increase in revenue YoY

25% increase in conversion rate

FleetPride Accelerates Customer Service and Drives Revenue with Enhanced Digital Presence and Data-Driven Insights

In trucking, downtime is a liability costing thousands of dollars a day. Founded in 1999, FleetPride is North America's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's 4000 experts across 300+ locations, 85+ service centers, and five distribution centers help customers find the products they need — as quickly as possible.

But FleetPride needed to catch up with its digital presence. Its website was failing to serve its customers, who needed an exact part number to order an item online. FleetPride's siloed system of tracking inventory offline and online meant that customers often had limited visibility into stock availability or price. Adding to the problem, FleetPride's website included a sprawling inventory of over one million parts and accessories. With Coveo's artificial intelligence technology solutions and a better understanding of their customers, FleetPride was able to boost customer engagement, deflect customer cases, and create more sales opportunities through customized shopper experiences.

Reported results with Coveo over measured period:

7% increase in revenue per visit for sessions

9.6% increase in conversion rate

27% increase in search engagement

Freedom Furniture Reimagines Retail with Intelligent Search and Product Discovery

Freedom Furniture has long been a trusted name in Australian and New Zealand homes, offering stylish, personalized pieces that cater to every taste and lifestyle. With over 60 stores and more than 40 years of excellence, the company has earned its reputation as a leader in furniture and homewares.

Today, Freedom is rewriting the rules of retail with a bold digital transformation. By revamping its ecommerce platform, integrating a dropshipping model, and adopting AI-driven search and product discovery, the company has redefined both its in-store and online shopping experiences. These changes combined with innovative omnichannel strategies, ensure Freedom is delivering a customer-centered experience, offering an endless aisle of possibilities and limitless choice.

Reported results with Coveo in the first 30 days:

5.5% uplift in average order value (AOV)

15% increase in customer sessions with search

50% decrease in merchandising effort

By providing customers with the right information at the right time, Coveo empowers businesses to create exceptional online experiences that drive customer satisfaction, foster long-term loyalty, and directly impact the bottom line.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner.Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

