MONTREAL, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC"), received the Distinction Award for Best Company and Organization from Réseau Environnement, acknowledging its outstanding contribution in the environmental field.

"This prestigious award recognizes the exceptional work of our team to preserve and renew Québec's natural resources. SANEXEN's multiple initiatives are varied in terms of innovation, and they are reflected through concrete environmental interventions on the field, significant financial investments, and close collaboration with our customers, community partners and major players in the environmental industry," stated proudly Jean-François Bolduc, President of LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc. and SANEXEN.

"Throughout its 37-year history, SANEXEN has made it its duty to put its expertise and experience in the field to the benefit of its clients and communities. The evolution of major environmental issues in Québec has always been at the heart of our team's focus, and it has distinguished itself as a major player in the industry," added Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC.

The award was presented during the Distinctions Ceremony held on May 18, 2022, in Québec City, during the 14th edition of the Salon des technologies environnementales du Québec. The Distinctions Ceremony aims at promoting Québec's environmental know-how, highlighting excellence in the development of environmental technologies, and recognizing the dedication and the important work of Réseau Environnement's members and volunteers.

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Enviromental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 37 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soil and Materials Management and Water Technologies – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today.

About LOGISTEC Corporation

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Environmental services are offered through its subsidiary LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc.

