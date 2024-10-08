MONTRÉAL, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC, a leading North American marine and environmental services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cleidy Liborio Fernandes as Chief Commercial Officer. Ms. Liborio Fernandes brings her leadership skills in international business and strategic development to drive growth for the company's marine services sector throughout North America, Latin America and internationally.

"As a transformational leader with in-depth supply chain knowledge and solid experience in large commercial organizations in the marine and logistics industry, Cleidy has an impressive track record for leveraging the power of diverse functional teams to accelerate growth," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. "Cleidy's collaborative approach to business development, as we expand to offer a turn-key solution that includes trucking, warehousing and container freight station services, will provide additional value to our customers and supply chain partners."

"Cleidy will be instrumental in driving strategic initiatives using emerging technologies to improve logistics performance for our customers," said Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC. "With strong connections to the Latin American and international networks, Cleidy's expertise in launching go-to-market services will support our growth in new regions."

"I am thrilled to be taking on this new role at LOGISTEC, an industry-leading company with a solid history and bold plans for the future," said Cleidy Liborio Fernandes. "I look forward to working with the team to create and expand the business as we build upon strong customer relationships and partnerships within the global supply chain."

Cleidy Liborio brings over 25 years of experience in the logistics and maritime industry. She has worked in multiple countries and held strategic positions in sales, network operations, e-commerce, strategy, pricing, training, and customer service. In her most recent position as Chief Commercial and Operating Officer for CMA CGM, the third largest container maritime group worldwide, she was in charge of driving the commercial activities across 40 Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Ms. Liborio holds a Bachelor's degree in communications and arts from Unisanta, Brazil, and an MBA in Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. She serves as on the board of the MIT Sloan Alumni Association and sits on FIU Logistics Program's Advisory Board.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 89 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

