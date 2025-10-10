News provided byDepartment of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Oct 10, 2025, 15:00 ET
MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in lime green from sunset to 9:30 p.m. for World Mental Health Day.
Note: After 9:30 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until November 20.
Contacts
For more information (media only), please contact:
Renée LeBlanc Proctor
Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
[email protected]
Media Relations
Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Share this article