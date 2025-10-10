Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for World Mental Health Day Français

News provided by

Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Oct 10, 2025, 15:00 ET

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in lime green from sunset to 9:30 p.m. for World Mental Health Day.

Note: After 9:30 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until November 20.

Contacts

For more information (media only), please contact:

Renée LeBlanc Proctor
Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
[email protected]

Media Relations
Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
Email: [email protected]

Follow us on XFacebookInstagram and LinkedIn 
Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Organization Profile

Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities