ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The construction of the new Regional SPCA St. John's Community Engagement Centre is getting a boost after an investment of $800,000 from the federal government.

This was announced by Minister Joanne Thompson and SPCA St. John's Board Chair, Amanda Buis.

The new 10,000-square-foot community centre will open in 2026, serving St. John's residents as both an accessible, multi-purpose space and a modern animal shelter. The new facility will offer inclusive activities and space for community events, as well as education, recreation and health programs. In addition, the St. John's Regional SPCA will run animal welfare services at the new centre, including pet adoption, veterinary services, and a pet food bank.

The new building is scheduled to be completed by May 31st, 2026.

Quotes

"SPCA St. John's does such important work for our community, and for the health and wellbeing of the pets we love. I'm proud to support the new SPCA Community Engagement Centre, so families have an accessible place to gather and animals have a safe, caring space when they need it most."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"The funding from the Government of Canada is a significant boost in our efforts to complete construction of the new Regional SPCA St. John's Community Engagement Centre. The St. John's SPCA has always been a community-centred organization, and this new facility will allow us to expand our programs, welcome more members of the public, and provide enhanced care for animals in our region. A sincere thank you to Minister Thompson and the Government of Canada for their support of this important community project."

Amanda Buis, Chair of the SPCA St. John's Board of Directors

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $800,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

