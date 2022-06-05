MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will glow in green from sunset to 1 a.m. this evening to mark World Environment Day.

This illumination highlights the importance of climate action to protect the planet and build a strong, resilient economy. The Samuel De Champlain Bridge itself was designed to high standards of sustainability in order to meet the mobility needs of a major metropolis and trade hub while rehabilitating and protecting the surrounding environment. It promotes both active and public transportation with its central corridor dedicated to light rail transit and its multi-use pathway accessible year-round. This sustainable and modern infrastructure contributes to the quality of life for Greater Montreal area residents and promotes a healthy, prosperous, and ecological future for future generations.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]