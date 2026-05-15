Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia Français
News provided byDepartment of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
May 15, 2026, 15:00 ET
MONTREAL, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - On May 17, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in rainbow colours from sunset to 10 p.m. for the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.
Note: After 10 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until June 15.
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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]
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