LINCOLN, ON, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Town of Lincoln will be better protected from the impacts of flooding and shoreline erosion thanks to a contribution of up to $33.7 million from the federal government through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). This represents the single largest infrastructure investment made by the Government of Canada in the Town of Lincoln.

Announced by Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, Her Worship Sandra Easton, Mayor of the Town of Lincoln, Michael Kirkolopoulos, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Lincoln, and John Passero, President of Silvergate Homes and representative of Prudhomme's Landing Development, the project will address flooding risks and shoreline erosion along the Lake Ontario waterfront. These shoreline enhancements will ensure year-round access to lakefront residences, businesses, farms and parks, while extending the safe and continued usability of local roads and green spaces.

Funding will be used to upgrade approximately one kilometre of roadway and relocate more than three kilometres of roadways inland. Shoreline protection measures extending almost three kilometres in total will be installed along key roads and parks. Shoreline areas and new road infrastructure will be further fortified by constructing more than six kilometres of tree buffer strips that will help to reduce erosion and absorb runoff. These measures will ensure long-term protection for current and future developments along Lincoln's shoreline, including enabling the construction of more than 3,500 new homes at Prudhomme's Landing.

Flooding has costly and devastating impacts on communities. DMAF investments like this ensure that communities are more prepared for extreme weather events and expected rising water levels. The federal government is committed to building the major infrastructure that builds our economy strong, builds communities strong, and builds Canada strong.

Quotes

"Lake Ontario is an essential part of the identity, culture and lifestyle of the residents of Lincoln. But climate change is leading to an increased risk of flooding and erosion, threatening to wash away the livelihoods, homes and shoreline that have made up the community for centuries. Through the federal government's largest investment in Lincoln's history, we are rebuilding the shoreline so it can provide enduring benefits for years to come."

Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Ongoing severe weather patterns have posed significant threats to our community, especially in the areas surrounding Lake Ontario. These shoreline protection upgrades will play a crucial role in making Lincoln a safer, more prosperous, and resilient community. By supporting both our natural and built infrastructure, we are not only protecting our environmental assets but also fostering economic development. This project demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth and climate resilience, ensuring a better future for all residents."

Her Worship Sandra Easton, Mayor of the Town of Lincoln

Quick facts

The federal government is investing close to $33.7 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, with additional contributions from the Town of Lincoln and the private sector.

Since 2018, the federal government has committed $3.74 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

To date, nearly $3 billion has been announced for 126 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: A Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; A Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/national-adaptation-strategy.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Lakeshore Roads and Shoreline Protection Project

https://speakuplincoln.ca/LakeshoreShorelineProtection

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Liliana Busnello, Manager of Corporate Communications, Town of Lincoln, 905-563-2799 ext. 230, [email protected]