BONAVISTA, NL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Improvements are coming to the Old Days Pond boardwalk and greenspace after an investment of $200,000 from the federal government.

This project will support the long-term health and biodiversity of the Old Days Pond conservation area by replanting native wetland vegetation around the pond. In addition, the project will repair approximately 350 metres of public boardwalk and install bird boxes throughout the wetland. These upgrades will allow for increased access to nature for Bonavista residents and visitors, while supporting the health of the wetland ecosystem.

Quotes

"As summer approaches, what could be better than a walk around the beautiful Old Days Pond in Bonavista. Our government is proud to support these improvements to the Old Days Pond boardwalk, protecting the environment while improving access to nature for residents of Bonavista and visitors alike."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"Old Days Pond is a treasured natural space in Bonavista, and this investment allows us to both protect and enhance it for future generations. By restoring native vegetation, improving the boardwalk, and increasing access to this beautiful area, we are supporting environmental sustainability while creating a more welcoming space for residents and visitors to enjoy."

His Worship John Norman, Mayor of Bonavista

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $200,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the Town of Bonavista is contributing $50,000.

NIF supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature. To date, over $87.3 million has been announced for 47 infrastructure projects through NIF.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of both engineered and natural infrastructure. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope has been allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated Links

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Crystal Fudge, Economic, Culture and Heritage Officer, Town of Bonavista, [email protected]