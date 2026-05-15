WASAGAMACK, MB, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - We know that for communities to succeed, they need to be connected. They need transit options, as well as access to reliable internet. Today, the Government of Canada is announcing vital supports that will help make rural and northern communities in Manitoba be more connected.

With more than $63 million in funding, the Government of Canada is supporting 9 projects that will deliver modern, reliable infrastructure across rural and northern communities in Manitoba.

Announced by the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Member of Parliament for Churchill--Keewatinook Aski, alongside Grand Chief Alex McDougall of Anisininew Okimawin and Chief Walter Harper of Wasagamack Anisininew Nation. These projects will be essential to unlocking more housing, supporting affordability, and building strong communities.

To help support rural connectivity, more than $61 million will support four high-speed Internet projects through the Universal Broadband Fund, helping connect 2,309 households in 11 rural and remote communities, including more than 2,100 Indigenous households.

An additional five projects will also be supported across Manitoba to invest in active infrastructure and rural transit solutions. This will include replacing busses, and supporting important transit infrastructure. This includes the purchase of a replacement bus to help ensure continued transit services for individuals with accessibility needs in the Town of Arborg.

Better, more reliable connectivity, affordable housing options and strong local infrastructure means better access to essential online services, health care and emergency supports, and economic opportunity. Today's investments will help bridge the divide, and build stronger more connected towns and regions, particularly in Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"Everyone recognizes housing is essential, but for rural and remote areas high-speed internet has been a barrier for opportunities like education and business development. Our new government is more than investing in our communities, we are delivering on essential upgrades to infrastructure in communities across Churchill--Keewatinook Aski and across Canada. Strong communities rely on modern, reliable infrastructure. Through these investments in rural and northern Manitoba, the Government of Canada is supporting projects that improve services, deliver safe and affordable housing, provide supportive housing options, and help build stronger, safer, and more connected communities."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Member of Parliament for Churchill--Keewatinook Aski

"This project will allow thousands of people from various First Nations to access internet speeds comparable to what is available across Canada. It is not only another step toward economic reconciliation, but also an investment that will support education, healthcare, training, and knowledge-sharing for the residents of these communities."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"If we want to build a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy, we need to make sure people in rural and remote communities have the same opportunities as people living in urban centres. Today's announcement is part of that effort. This investment of more than $61 million – part of our government's transformational commitment to connect 98% of Canadian households to high-speed Internet by the end of 2026 – will help connect over 2,300 households in more than 11 communities across Manitoba, including more than 2,100 Indigenous households, to reliable and affordable high-speed connectivity."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"On behalf of the residents of Arborg, I want to sincerely thank the federal government for this investment in our community. The funding provided through this program has allowed us to purchase a new handi-transit vehicle, ensuring that seniors, residents with disabilities, and individuals with mobility challenges have safe, reliable, and accessible transportation. This contribution strengthens our commitment to inclusion, independence, and equal access to services for all members of our community."

His Worship Peter Dueck, Mayor of Arborg

"Today's announcement is an important step toward the kind of respectful, distinctions‑based partnership that our Anisininew Nations have been calling for across the North. By investing in the infrastructure that our nations have identified as priorities, Canada is beginning to recognize that our Nations must lead the solutions for our own lands and peoples. This support will help us address long‑standing gaps in housing, community facilities, and essential services, so that our children can grow strong in their language, culture, and identity here at home. As Anisininew Nations, we come to the table as governments in our own right, not as stakeholders, and we expect this partnership to continue in that spirit. On behalf of the Anisininew Okimawin Grand Council, I acknowledge the work of our Chiefs, Councils, Elders, and Anisininewuk who have carried these priorities for many years. I also recognize our partners for listening and for walking with us in a way that respects our sovereignty and supports our long‑term vision for healthy, self‑determining Nations."

Grand Chief Alex McDougall, Anisininew Okimawin Grand Council

"For Wasagamack Anisininew Nation, this announcement means a real and tangible change for families on the ground. The investments being made will help us build the homes, facilities, and community infrastructure that our people have needed for generations. These are not just projects; they are foundations for safety, dignity, and opportunity for our members, now and into the future. We have been clear that any development in our homeland must honour our rights, our laws, and our responsibilities to the land and to each other. This initiative reflects a move in the right direction, where governments work with us as equal partners and recognize that Anisininew leadership knows what is best for Anisininew communities. I want to thank our community members for their patience, their resilience, and their guidance in shaping these priorities, and I acknowledge our neighbouring Anisininew Nations and the Grand Council for standing together with one voice. By working together, we are building a stronger future rooted in our sovereignty, our culture, and our shared vision for the North."

Chief Walter Harper, Wasagamack Anisininew Nation

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Quick Facts

The federal government is investing more than $63 million through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF).

Active Transportation Fund (ATF):

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.



Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF):

The RTSF supports initiatives that enhance access to public transit, helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern communities conduct their day-to-day activities. By improving the availability and reliability of public transit options, the RTSF helps build stronger, more connected communities across the country.



Universal Broadband Fund (UBF): Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadian households by end of 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 96.3% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014. In Manitoba, 91.1% of households currently have access to high-speed Internet. Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit, and gender diverse people are more likely to go missing or be murdered than non-Indigenous women. Better connectivity means more tools in moments of danger, helping victims of violence access critical online resources and get help when they need it most. The Government of Canada has committed to ensuring that every household in Canada has access to high-speed Internet by 2030, and we are on track to meet our connectivity targets. These projects will build toward that goal, and the government will continue to invest in infrastructure that creates new opportunities and makes sure communities can benefit from all of Canada's potential.



Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural economic development

https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/rural/en

High-Speed Internet Access Dashboard

https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/high-speed-internet-canada/en/universal-access/broadband-dashboard

Universal Broadband Fund

https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/high-speed-internet-canada/en/universal-broadband-fund

High-Speed Access for All: Canada's Connectivity Strategy

https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/high-speed-internet-canada/en/canadas-connectivity-strategy/high-speed-access-all-canadas-connectivity-strategy

National Broadband Internet Service Availability Map

https://ised-isde.canada.ca/app/scr/sittibc/web/bbmap?lang=eng#!/map

Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People

https://www.rcaanc-cirnac.gc.ca/eng/1617731561423/1617731691291

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Connor Burton, Senior Communications and Issues Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Rural Development), [email protected], 343-549-8093; Peter Dueck, Mayor, Town of Arborg, [email protected]; Jennifer Wood, Island Lake Anisininew Anokiwin Inc., [email protected]