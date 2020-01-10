Samsung Brings its Rugged Galaxy Tab Active Pro to the Canadian Workforce

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro is designed for workers in industries such as oil/field, retail/warehouse, construction and public services (police/utility), enabling easy access to key applications when tackling real-world challenges—both on-site and off. It puts durability front and centre, and its ability to withstand excessive pressure, temperatures, vibrations and drops has been tested against military-specification MIL-STD-810G. 1 The Galaxy Tab Active Pro also features IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. 2

"As the demand for more innovative, yet ruggedized, digital mobile solutions continues to grow, Canadian businesses are looking to brands they can trust to securely accelerate their digital transformation," said Jennifer Safruk, Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung Canada. "At Samsung, we recognize one of the top challenges businesses face when searching for the right mobile solutions is the lack of customization and security offered by consumer-focused devices. That's why we've designed a thoroughly ruggedized device that not only delivers a reliable, customizable mobile solution, but also delivers defence-grade security through Samsung Knox – the Galaxy Tab Active Pro."

Power through the workday out of doors, even in inclement weather, with the Galaxy Tab Active Pro. To help keep workers going, the Tab Active Pro has wet touch mode and also includes an IP68-certified water and dust resistant S Pen3. Additionally, the tablet's glove mode provides greater flexibility by allowing the touchscreen to be used, even while wearing work gloves.4

Other productivity features for the business user: a 10.1" display—the largest yet for the ruggedized business tablet line from Samsung—and a replaceable, fast-charging battery that can power the device for up to 15 hours.5 The Tab Active Pro features a removable back panel, so a fully-charged backup battery can easily be inserted while working in the field or around the clock.

Bringing Seamless Workflow to Industrial Environments

Samsung DeX (desktop experience) is now available for the first time on Samsung's flagship ruggedized tablet model. DeX creates a more immersive PC-like experience on the tablet, enabling businesses to be more productive outside the office and in tougher environments. It can be used in two ways: Dual Mode for large monitor connectivity, or Standalone Mode, which uses a keyboard to turn the tablet into a workstation.6 This helps ensure seamless workflow whether in the field or on the factory floor.

Other workflow capabilities include POGO pins, letting users conveniently connect and charge the tablet, or attach compatible third-party accessories geared towards their industry. Plus, a new programmable button gives users faster access to the key business applications they need on the job.

Additional Tab Active Pro features include:

LTE Connectivity : Work can continue even without WiFi—this LTE tablet brings added connectivity.

: Work can continue even without WiFi—this LTE tablet brings added connectivity. High-Resolution Camera : The 13MP AF back camera and 8MP front camera make it easier to record detailed field reports, or scan documents and share them with colleagues.

: The 13MP AF back camera and 8MP front camera make it easier to record detailed field reports, or scan documents and share them with colleagues. Samsung Knox : Security at every level to help protect you. Samsung Knox is built into the tablet from the hardware chip up to isolate, encrypt and secure your data, so you can better protect everything you care about.

: Security at every level to help protect you. Samsung Knox is built into the tablet from the hardware chip up to isolate, encrypt and secure your data, so you can better protect everything you care about. Google AR Core: This enables the tablet to leverage augmented reality (AR) to combine real world and virtual environments.7 Services such as AR Assist can bring workers information in the field, while AR Training can improve training of new hires.

Ecosystem of Applications & Accessories

The Galaxy Tab Active Pro offers businesses an open, yet secure system that enables them to tap into an ecosystem of partner applications and accessories, without compromising on the functionality of the overall tablet (i.e. use of S Pen). This function helps users manage tasks geared toward their industry, such as applications for asset management, factory automation, and public safety.

Businesses can also access a secure SDK (software development kit) that leverages the Tab Active Pro to provide a customized mobile solution. This allows companies to create their own applications while taking full advantage of the functionality of the tablet. In addition, there is a range of accessories available, including professional-grade vehicle mounting for commercial fleets, hand straps for one-hand operation in factories, and multi-charging cradles for various industries.8

Secured by Knox and Ready for Business

The Galaxy Tab Active Pro offers Samsung's innovative technology, including Knox Platform and DeX, for flexible and remote working capabilities. Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform built from the chip up, helps ensure protection across all deployed devices. Additionally, the tablet supports Knox Enterprise Solutions that provide a business IT administrator with tools to deploy, configure and manage the Tab Active Pro across a business.

Knox Platform for Enterprise has been designed for high security use cases, including the needs of public organizations and regulated industries. It features advanced configuration and management options, robust VPN connectivity, and comprehensive data usage analytics.9

Knox Manage is a cost-effective, cloud-based EMM solution with an affordable license fee that provides a simple deployment process to help businesses address their security concerns. This security feature allows companies to restrict employees' access to certain apps or websites, and to remotely support devices or wipe them if they are lost.10

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro is now available in Canada through Samsung Stores, Samsung.com, and Samsung's IT reseller partner channel. For more information and full product specifications on the Galaxy Tab Active Pro, visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/business/tablets/galaxy-tab-active-pro-t547/.

_______________________________

1This device passed military specification (MIL-STD-810G) testing against a subset of 21 specific environmental conditions, including temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Real world usage varies from the specific environmental conditions used in MIL-STD-810G testing. Samsung does not guarantee device performance in all extreme conditions. Please see the inbox Quick Sales Guide.

2IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water or dust damage not covered by warranty.

3S Pen remote function reaches about 10 meters in an open space. Performance subject to circumstances. Air actions support may vary by app. Text export function supported only in the Samsung Notes app. Availability may vary by language.

4Valid for normal thin glove conditions, not for all gloves.

5Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary.

6DeX can be activated via Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro with third party accessories, sold separately. Accessories and monitor sold separately. Samsung DeX using an HDMI adapter, multi-port adapter or cable is available on Galaxy Tab Active Pro. Using a genuine Samsung HDMI adapter or cable qualified for Samsung DeX is recommended. Cable is sold separately and some functions may differ from DeX Pad. Certain apps may not run or may require license (for purchase) on Samsung DeX.

7 Galaxy Tab Active Pro is Google ARCore certified, a certification given to devices possessing the three capabilities of motion tracking, environmental understanding, and light estimation used to integrate virtual content with the real world.

8 Accessories sold separately.

9 Sold separately.

10 Sold separately.

