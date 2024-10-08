TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Samsung Canada, in collaboration with Canadian artist Nicolas Abtan, has launched Re:Frame, an innovation art installation showcasing 3D art pieces integrated with Samsung's The Frame TV, blending cutting-edge technology with contemporary local art. The installation runs from October 5th through October 20th, 2024, between the hours of 12:00-8:00 PM, at The Well (486 Front Street West) in Toronto.

Samsung Canada Unveils 3D Art Installation Re:Frame in Collaboration with Canadian Artist Nicolas Abtan. (CNW Group/Samsung Electronics Canada)

"Toronto's art scene is a core part of the city's culture, serving as a hub for creativity and innovation," said Nicolas Abtan. "Collaborating with Samsung on these special pieces allowed me to blend my art and technology, two things I'm deeply passionate about. This installation is truly unique, and I can't wait to show it off to everyone."

Samsung's Re-Frame installation invites Canadians to experience how technology transforms art into a new, accessible dimension. Art lovers can meet Nicolas Abtan while experiencing his dynamic 3D art creations, brought to life on The Frame. Visitors will also have the chance to win a 55" The Frame TV with one of four of Nicolas Abtan's 3D art pieces displayed in the Re:Frame collection. Visitors can fill out a form via QR code on site for a chance at winning. The winners will be drawn on October 22 and announced on Samsung Canada's Instagram and TikTok pages later this month.

"Through our partnership with Nicolas Abtan, Samsung is not only supporting Toronto's local art scene, but showcasing a new way for people to create, and interact with our best-in-class technology," said Pat Bugos, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Canada. "Thank you to Nicolas for being such a collaborative and creative partner. We're excited to show off his pieces on The Frame."

The Frame transforms any space into a gallery through immersive 4K QLED technology. With the Art Mode feature, users can display their favourite pieces of art with lifelike clarity and Pantone validated colours.

To explore The Frame, visit https://samsung.com/ca/tvs/the-frame.

