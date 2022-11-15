The Salvation Army launches the 132nd Annual Christmas Kettle Campaign - its largest public fundraiser of the year supporting 2.6 million vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - People are struggling. The combination of on-going economic uncertainty, inflation and impact from the pandemic is being felt acutely on the front line of social services. The Salvation Army has seen a 30 percent increase in families with children who need our help and are concerned this need will continue to increase over the winter months.

Salvation Army launches largest fundraising drive of the year to assist millions of people living in poverty. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army)

"It's a tough time for many and those hardest hit include families with children. We're seeing more and more families asking for our assistance for the first time. With the threat of a recession, we anticipate this number will continue to grow," says Lt-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications for The Salvation Army. "Now more than ever before, we are here for people who need us."

Last year, the organization saw a national increase of 500,000 people who looked to The Salvation Army for assistance.

The overwhelming need underpins the organization's annual Kettle Campaign fundraiser. This year's campaign, entitled, Her Only Meal, focuses on providing support to hungry children and families during the Christmas season and hopes to raise $22 million. Thanks to an anonymous donor, the campaign includes a matching gift up to $100,000. Donors can double their impact and provide twice as much food and hope. Donations to the campaign will support programming that provides food, clothing, gifts for children and other necessities.

Contributions to the Kettle Campaign allow The Salvation Army to provide practical assistance for all who need it, throughout the year. This includes meals, food banks, children's breakfast programs, housing supports, substance-use recovery, and care for women and children fleeing domestic violence. Every donation to any of the 2,000 kettle locations across the country remains in the community in which it was given, to support local needs. Most units across Canada offer a safe and simple tap-and-go payment option to donate.

Each year, The Salvation Army relies on the support of thousands of kettle workers who give their time and energy to collect donations at kettle locations across the country. Furthermore, the campaign would not be possible without the support of numerous corporate partners, including Walmart Canada, BellMedia, Loblaw Companies Limited, Costco, BC Liquor Stores, LCBO (in Ontario), Canadian Tire, Cadillac Fairview, Oxford Properties, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Morguard, Metro, Safeway, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys, Bass Pro Shops, The Salvation Army National Recycling Operations (thrift stores) and many more.

Donations to the 2022 Christmas Kettle Campaign can also be made at SalvationArmy.ca, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) and via mail to The Salvation Army, 2 Overlea Blvd, Toronto, ON M4H 1P4.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

