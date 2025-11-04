Prairie Households Hit Hardest by Tariff Impacts, Salvation Army Report Finds

Salvation Army report finds financial stability under strain, with inflation easing but debt, cost pressures and giving fatigue on the rise

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - A new regional report from The Salvation Army's 2025 Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis reveals that while financial optimism in Manitoba and Saskatchewan has remained steady year over year, Prairie households are grappling with growing debt stress, cost-of-living pressures, and shrinking financial flexibility.

In Manitoba and Saskatchewan, 46% of residents say they feel optimistic about their financial future, a stable figure year-over-year. However, financial strain is growing in other ways. Interest rate concern has risen 7 points, the highest increase in the country, and 67% report difficulty managing limited resources, a 7-point increase from 2024. Tariff-related concern in Manitoba and Saskatchewan is 57%, matching Alberta. However, 69% of Prairie households say they have been directly impacted, the highest rate of any region in the country.

"For families across the Prairies, global issues like trade and tariffs are showing up in very local ways," says Kristin Marand, communications manager for the Prairies and Northern Territories. "Many households are telling us that groceries, fuel, and everyday essentials all feel more expensive, and that matches what we're seeing in the growing demand for food assistance."

In Manitoba, The Salvation Army has seen a rise in food bank visits in places like Portage la Prairie and Neepawa, where they recently expanded their food bank and office space to accommodate the increase in visits. In addition, food security programs often act as a steppingstone to other supports. The Salvation Army also offers individualized case work through their Pathway of Hope program available at many ministry units across Winnipeg.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan residents remain highly concerned about the cost of living and inflation, with 81% naming it their top concern. This is a 5-point drop from last year, suggesting slight relief from peak inflation fears. At the same time, Prairie provinces show meaningful signs of emotional and health-related recovery. Concerns about healthcare access (–8 pts), health challenges (–11 pts), and mental well-being (–7 pts) have all eased, painting a picture of communities that are resilient, if financially stretched.

Still, the report shows that residents are adapting to continued economic uncertainty with fewer financial tools at their disposal. Support organizations like The Salvation Army are widely trusted (77%) as critical sources of help and stability in navigating these rising costs.

Charitable participation across Manitoba and Saskatchewan has declined across all major areas:

Large donations: –13 pts

Volunteering: –9 pts

Direct giving: –16 pts

The only area of growth was in small-scale donations, which rose 9 points, suggesting a shift in how Prairie residents are choosing to give during tighter financial times. Even amid those declines, 80% of those who accessed support services said their family's well-being improved as a result.

"People in Manitoba and Saskatchewan are doing their best with less," says Marand. "They haven't lost their generosity, but the way they give is changing. That's something all support organizations will need to pay attention to."

The Salvation Army surveyed more than 1,500 Canadians to produce the 2025 Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis to better understand their attitudes, behaviours, and experiences on issues such as the availability of housing and food, general affordability and related health outcomes. As the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in Canada, this data helps The Salvation Army to quantify the demand for ongoing social services provided and allows the organization to better serve those in need.

The Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis is an annual national survey commissioned by The Salvation Army to better understand the financial, social and structural challenges Canadians are facing. The 2025 edition was conducted from September 12–16, 2025, with a nationally representative sample of 1,521 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted by age, gender, and region. Manitoba and Saskatchewan-specific findings are based on regional cuts of the national dataset. Canadians living in Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut were not included in the survey.

