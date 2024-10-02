Saltire Capital, Ltd. Commences Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Saltire Capital, Ltd. ("Saltire" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares and warrants have commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbols "SLT.U" for the common shares and "SLT.WT.U" for the warrants, effective September 30, 2024. The Company also notes that on certain brokerage or stock websites the symbol is SLT-U.

"Listing on the TSX is a significant achievement for our team, and reflects our commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders," said Andrew Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Saltire Capital, Ltd. "We look forward to leveraging our listing to drive our strategic initiatives and create long-term value for our investors."

Saltire Capital, Ltd is a long-term capital partner that invests in equity, debt and hybrid securities of private companies. Investments consist of meaningful and influential stakes in carefully selected companies that Saltire believes are under-valued, and Saltire targets businesses with high barriers to entry, predictable revenue and cash flows and defensive characteristics, with a view to significantly improve the fundamental value of such companies over the long-term.

Saltire's predecessor FG Acquisition Corp.'s class A restricted voting shares and warrants were previously traded under the symbols FGAA.V and FGAA.WT.U.

About Saltire Capital, Ltd.

The goal of Saltire's portfolio is two-fold: (i) providing investors with increased exposure to private investments to take advantage of the current illiquidity discount across private asset classes, and (ii) providing investors with access to private investments that Saltire believes will become liquid either by a public listing or through a disposition within a reasonable timeframe.

As its first investment, Saltire Capital Ltd. acquired MDI Screen Systems, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of premium large format projection screens.

For further information, please contact: Robert Clark, Chief Investment Officer, Saltire Capital, Ltd., Phone: 416-500-4899, Email: [email protected]