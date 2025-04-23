Saltire Capital Ltd. Announces Dual Currency Trading for Common Shares and Warrants

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Saltire Capital Ltd. (TSX: SLT.U) (TSX: SLT.WT.U) ("Saltire" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares and warrants will commence trading in Canadian dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbols SLT and SLT.WT, respectively, effective April 25, 2025. The Company's securities will continue to trade in U.S. dollars under the existing symbols SLT.U and SLT.WT.U.

"We are pleased to offer our investors the flexibility to trade Saltire's securities in both Canadian and U.S. dollars," said Andrew Clark, CEO of Saltire. "This dual currency listing reflects our commitment to enhancing liquidity and accessibility for our shareholders."

No action is required by current shareholders with respect to the dual currency trading, as all existing security identifiers, including CUSIP numbers, will remain unchanged.

About Saltire Capital Ltd.

Saltire is a long-term capital partner that allocates capital to equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality private companies. Investments made by Saltire consist of meaningful and influential stakes in carefully selected private companies that the Manager believes are under-valued businesses with high barriers to entry, predictable revenue streams and cash flows and defensive characteristics, with a view to significantly improve the fundamental value over the long-term. Although Saltire primarily allocates capital to private companies, Saltire may, in certain circumstances if the opportunity arises, also pursue opportunities with orphaned or value challenged small and micro-cap public companies. Saltire provides investors with access to private and control-level investments typically reserved for larger players, while maintaining liquidity.

