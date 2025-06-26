Saltire Capital Ltd. Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Saltire Capital Ltd. (TSX: SLT.U, SLT, SLT.WT.U & SLT.WT) ("Saltire" or the "Company") announced today the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Each of the seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2025 (the "Circular") provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Saltire received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Larry G. Swets, Jr. 4,131,662 99.166 % 34,763 0.834 % Andrew Clark 4,131,662 99.166 % 34,763 0.834 % Robert Clark 4,131,662 99.166 % 34,763 0.834 % D. Kyle Cerminara 4,131,662 99.166 % 34,763 0.834 % Shaun Alie 4,166,425 100 % 0 0 % Richard Govignon 4,166,425 100 % 0 0 % Andrew B. McIntyre 4,166,425 100 % 0 0 %

In addition, Saltire reports that (i) an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of MNP LLP as Saltire's auditors for the 2025 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting, and (ii) an ordinary resolution approving the Company's new equity incentive plan, as described in more detail in the Circular, was passed by (A) a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting, and (B) a majority of the votes of disinterested shareholders represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under Saltire's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Saltire

Saltire is a long-term capital partner that allocates capital to equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality private companies. Investments made by Saltire consist of meaningful and influential stakes in carefully selected private companies that the management believes are under-valued businesses with high barriers to entry, predictable revenue streams and cash flows and defensive characteristics, with a view to significantly improve the fundamental value over the long-term. Although Saltire primarily allocates capital to private companies, Saltire may, in certain circumstances if the opportunity arises, also pursue opportunities with orphaned or value-challenged small and micro-cap public companies. Saltire provides investors with access to private and control-level investments typically reserved for larger players, while maintaining liquidity.

SOURCE Saltire Capital Ltd.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Andrew Clark, Director & Chief Executive Officer, Saltire Capital Ltd., [email protected], (416) 419-9405