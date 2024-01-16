-Acquisition Expands SalonCentric's presence in Canada -

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Canada today announced a definitive agreement for SalonCentric Canada, a subsidiary of L'Oréal Canada, to acquire the operations of ICON SALON SYSTEMS in Canada. ICON is a full-service, privately owned distributor currently headquartered in British Columbia (BC).

The acquisition of these assets will expand L'Oréal's professional salon distribution operation, SalonCentric Canada, into BC. ICON has 7 professional-only stores, 12 sales representatives and 41 additional employees, and is one of the leading professional products distributors in BC.

"L'Oréal Canada's Professional Products Division has always been committed to serving the 100,000 stylists across the country in the best way possible," said An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada. "The expansion of SalonCentric Canada in British Columbia, after a successful launch in Ontario last year, will allow us to meet the evolving needs of all stylists and to become the industry's ultimate destination for the best products and services."

"We are pleased to welcome ICON Salon Systems to the SalonCentric team said Bertrand Fontaine, President of SalonCentric North America. "Their commitment to the professional salon industry – and specifically in providing exceptional customer service to salons and stylists – aligns with SalonCentric's strong values of providing stylists and salon owners with everything they need to grow their businesses and further build their success. This includes offering dynamic and innovative brands and products, providing digital innovations that inspire and support the stylist, and business-building tools that help stylists maximize their time and create efficiencies."

Opened in 1995, Icon has a rich legacy in the beauty industry. Stafford and Mildred Gould began the journey in 1950, with a passion for excellence. In 1984, their son, Kent, assumed leadership amidst the explosion of unisex hair salons, permanent waves and professional hair color. Kent's transformative vision led them to become one of the first Redken distributors in Canada and pioneers in computerized beauty distribution. In 2001, Kent passed the torch to his children - Tyler, Todd, and Michelle - who formally took the helm at ICON in 2015. Today, as part of SalonCentric Canada, the team continues the legacy of putting stylists and salon owners first and in celebrating the industry's greatness, artistry and creativity.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company, managing 40 iconic beauty brands. Headquartered in Montreal since its creation in 1958, L'Oréal Canada operates a plant and distribution centre and employs more than 1,450 people from 70 nationalities. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal Canada's commitment to sustainable development is driven by the L'Oréal for the Future program, which follows clear 2030 objectives in terms of climate, water, biodiversity and natural resources. The subsidiary also actively supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science and Beauty for a Better Life.

About SalonCentric

SalonCentric, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., is the premier national distributor of salon professional products in the U.S. Created by L'Oréal USA in 2008, SalonCentric has 400 sales consultants, more than 650 SalonCentric and SalonCentric Franchise stores, and more than 180 StateǀRDA stores. SalonCentric's vision is to inspire the Beauty Community to make the world more colorful. Brands distributed by SalonCentric include: AIIR, Alterna, Amika, Artistic, Ashtae, Authentic Beauty Colortrak, Concept, BaByliss, Bioelements, Bio Ionic, Biolage, BosleyMD, Briogeo, Design Essentials, Design.ME, Dermalogica, Framar, Grande, Hempz, IGK, Joico, K18, Kenra Professional, Keratin Complex, L'ANZA, L'Oréal Professionnel, Marcella Ellis, Maria Nila Matrix, Mizani, Moroccanoil, Olaplex, Pravana, Product Club, Prolific, Pulp Riot, Pureology, Redken 5th Avenue NYC, Sam Villa, Sexy Hair, Surface, Verb and many other fine brands. For more information, visit www.saloncentric.com.

