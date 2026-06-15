SALONCENTRIC CANADA, A SUBSIDIARY OF L'ORÉAL CANADA, ACQUIRES ALL ASSETS OF CANTIN BEAUTÉ

This acquisition in Quebec allows SalonCentric to strengthen its presence in Canada

MONTREAL, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - SalonCentric Canada, a subsidiary of L'Oréal Canada, today announces the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the Canadian assets of Cantin Beauté. As one of the leading distributors of professional products in Quebec, the company operates 25 professional-only stores and employs 132 people. The acquisition of these assets will allow L'Oréal Canada to expand its distribution footprint to professional salons through its subsidiary, SalonCentric Canada.

"With more than 125,000 stylists across Canada, the professional hair salon market is highly dynamic," said Stéphane Bérubé, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada. "The expansion of SalonCentric demonstrates our commitment to stylists by providing them with an unparalleled selection of products, and above all, exceptional service."

"The arrival of Cantin Beauté will enable the Professional Products Division (PPD) of L'Oréal Canada to leverage the complementarity of our strengths, particularly the depth of our offering," said Julien Descoteaux, President of the Professional Products Division of L'Oréal Canada. "This partnership allows us to reach a completely new strategic level, in line with the Professional Products Division's commitment to offer the best products, resources, and services to meet the constantly evolving needs of Canadian stylists."

"We are delighted to welcome Cantin Beauté into the SalonCentric Canada family," said Fabrice Fourteau, President of SalonCentric Canada. "Their commitment to the professional salon industry, and more specifically their exceptional customer service, aligns perfectly with SalonCentric's mission to provide stylists and salon owners with everything they need to grow their businesses and succeed. This includes offering dynamic and innovative brands and products, as well as digital innovations that inspire and support stylists."

"This alliance with SalonCentric Canada marks a defining turning point for Cantin Beauté," said Éric Bouchard, President of Cantin Beauté. "I am proud to join a global leader in the professional hair industry to map out our future path together, combining our strengths with SalonCentric Canada and writing the next chapter of the hair industry together."

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Groupe, the world's leading beauty company. The Canadian subsidiary, established in 1958, includes a head office, plant and distribution center in Montreal, a sales office in Toronto, the ModiFace and SalonCentric affiliates, and employs over 2,000 people from 80+ different nationalities. The products from its 36 iconic brands are available in all distribution channels, including hair salons, department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, medi-spas and e-commerce. Its sense of purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines its vision of beauty that is inclusive, ethical, generous and responsible. With ambitious social and environmental commitments set out in the L'Oréal for the Future program, the subsidiary also actively supports L'Oréal Foundation programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science. Through its various programs and partnerships, L'Oréal Canada and its brands help more than 110,000 Canadians every year. Learn more about our impact in Canada: www.loreal.ca.

About SalonCentric Canada

Created by L'Oréal Canada and operating in the Canadian market since 2023, SalonCentric Canada has 42 sales consultants and 30 professional-only stores. Thanks to a unified approach to serving the hair community, SalonCentric Canada offers a vast portfolio of market-leading brands while providing business and educational resources online and in the field. Headquartered in Toronto, SalonCentric Canada aims to inspire the Canadian beauty community to make the world more colorful. To learn more, visit www.saloncentric.ca and https://www.saloncentricqc.ca/

About Cantin Beauté

Founded in 1955 by Mr. Roland Cantin, Cantin Beauté is an independent distributor headquartered in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec. With more than 70 years of service to professionals across Quebec, Mr. Éric Bouchard took over the leadership of the company in 2010. In 2017, the company acquired the COSBEC distribution house in Montreal. In 2020, the company moved into new premises to better serve Quebec. With 25 stores in Quebec and a sales force of more than 30 territory managers, its team supports its clients on the path to success, reinforced by a state-of-the-art online store.

SOURCE L'Oréal Canada Inc. (Only Use For Wire)

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