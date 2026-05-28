L'Oréal Canada announces the appointment of Stéphane Bérubé as President and Chief Executive Officer

Following a mandate marked by major transformations, An Verhulst-Santos is appointed non-executive Chairwoman of L'Oréal Brazil.

MONTREAL, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - In agreement with the General Management of the L'Oréal Group, L'Oréal Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Stéphane Bérubé as President and Chief Executive Officer. This appointment marks a historic milestone for the Canadian subsidiary, as Mr. Bérubé becomes the first Canadian to lead the organization in Canada. He succeeds An Verhulst-Santos, who, after an outstanding five-year mandate in Montreal, is appointed non-executive Chairwoman of L'Oréal Brazil, a first for the Group.

Stéphane Bérubé appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal Canada (CNW Group/L'Oréal Canada Inc. (Only Use For Wire)) An Verhulst-Santos appointed as non-executive Chairwoman of L’Oréal Brazil. (CNW Group/L'Oréal Canada Inc. (Only Use For Wire))

With more than twenty years of experience within the L'Oréal Group, Stéphane Bérubé has built an exemplary career both in Canada and internationally. Having started in 2002 as Brand Director for Maybelline New York Canada, he subsequently held key strategic positions, notably as General Manager of L'Oréal Paris in Canada, before being appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the Canadian subsidiary in 2014. After a successful tenure as CMO for Western Europe, he returned to Canada in 2019 to lead the Consumer Products Division. Under his leadership, the division achieved outstanding sales growth of nearly 50%, while rapidly accelerating e-commerce and data-driven innovation. His deep understanding of the Canadian market, combined with his international expertise, make him the natural choice to lead L'Oréal Canada into its next era of omni-channel excellence.

Stéphane Bérubé succeeds An Verhulst-Santos, whose mandate was marked by a profound cultural and operational transformation. Since her arrival in 2021, Ms. Verhulst-Santos has steered the subsidiary with determination through the complex period of the pandemic, leading the organization to record performances with remarkable growth. Under her leadership, L'Oréal Canada reconfigured its structures to increase agility and redefined its identity in terms of social and environmental responsibility. Recognized as an inspiring and people-centric leader, she returns to L'Oréal Brazil for a strategic mission to represent the Group's interests and reputation with external stakeholders and local institutions.

To ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities, a hand-over period took place between April and June 2026, during which An Verhulst-Santos and Stéphane Bérubé worked closely together. This leadership change is also accompanied by the return to the country of Stéphanie Binette, who is succeeding Mr. Bérubé at the head of the Consumer Products Division after a highly successful career in the United States. Mr. Bérubé will officially assume his duties as President and Chief Executive Officer on June 1, 2026.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. The Canadian subsidiary, established in 1958, includes a head office, a plant, and a distribution center in Montreal, a sales office in Toronto, subsidiaries ModiFace and SalonCentric, and employs more than 2,000 people of over 80 different nationalities. The products of its 36 iconic brands are available across all distribution channels, including hair salons, department stores, mass-market retail, pharmacies, medi-spas, and e-commerce. Its purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world forward, defines its vision of inclusive, ethical, generous, and responsible beauty. With ambitious social and environmental commitments set under the L'Oréal for the Future program, the subsidiary also actively supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs, such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science. Through its various programs and partnerships, L'Oréal Canada and its brands provide support to more than 110,000 Canadians annually. To learn more about our impact in Canada: www.loreal.ca.

SOURCE L'Oréal Canada Inc. (Only Use For Wire)

For information: Isabelle Randez: [email protected]