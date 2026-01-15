Laurie Bouchard joins the Management Committee of the Canadian beauty industry leader.

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Effective Monday January 12th, Laurie Bouchard becomes L'Oréal Canada's Chief Corporate Affairs & Engagement Officer.

Laurie Bouchard joins L'Oréal Canada (CNW Group/L'Oréal Canada Inc. (Only Use For Wire))

Laurie joins L'Oréal Canada with impressive experience acquired through her various communications and leadership roles. Her journey demonstrates an extraordinary ability to transition seamlessly from high-level problem-solving and strategic vision-setting to executing action plans and delivering tangible results. Her exceptional influential leadership is crucial for catalyzing major challenges and ensuring decisive progress on strategic initiatives. She has consistently operated in environments characterized by intense, urgent, and high-stakes public policy issues, managing complex organizational and professional challenges amidst multi-stakeholder pressures with remarkable skill.

Laurie arrives with a distinguished career spanning over 10 years at the highest levels of Canadian politics and public affairs. Among her recent roles, Laurie notably served as Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honorable Justin Trudeau. More recently, she led the communications team during the campaign of the Prime Minister, the Right Honorable Mark Carney. These roles require exceptional strategic thinking, clarity and impact.

Over the span of her career, Laurie held various pivotal communication leadership roles within the Canadian government, including Director of Communications for the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry from March 2023 to May 2024, Senior Communications Manager from December 2021 to March 2023, and was previously part of the operations team of the office of Prime Minster Justin Trudeau.

Her experience extends beyond the Canadian government, with experiences in the private sector, at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal and at the leading communications agency TACT, as well as within the Quebec government. Furthermore, her legal background underpins her rigorous analytical approach.

'Building trust and protecting our reputation is of utmost importance to L'Oréal Canada and absolutely strategic in bringing our sense of purpose, Creating The Beauty That Moves The World, to life.' said An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada. 'What Laurie brings to L'Oréal Canada is truly unparalleled. Her deep network and extensive experience within Canadian political circles provide unrivaled external relations and political acumen, which will be instrumental in navigating government relations, public affairs, and fostering strategic external partnerships, thereby significantly enhancing L'Oréal Canada's influence and reputation, and solidifying our position as a thought leader in the market.', she continues.

"It is a privilege to join L'Oréal Canada, an inspiring organization that is a pioneer in its field and that remains an industry leader thanks to its creativity, values and strong spirit of innovation. I am looking forward to contributing to our ambitious projects and especially amplify our impact in Canada within various networks. », explains Laurie Bouchard.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Groupe, the world's leading beauty company. The Canadian subsidiary, established in 1958, includes a head office, plant and distribution center in Montreal, a sales office in Toronto, and employs over 1,700 people from 73 different nationalities. The products from its 39 iconic brands are available in all distribution channels, including hair salons, department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, medi-spas and e-commerce. Its sense of purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines its vision of beauty that is inclusive, ethical, generous and responsible. With ambitious social and environmental commitments set out in the L'Oréal for the Future program, the subsidiary also actively supports L'Oréal Foundation programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science. Through its various programs and partnerships, L'Oréal Canada and its brands help more than 110,000 Canadians every year. Learn more about our impact in Canada: www.loreal.ca.

Media contact: Isabelle Randez, Director, External Communications, L'Oréal Canada, [email protected]