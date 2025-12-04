L'ORÉAL CANADA CEO HONORED WITH TRIPLE RECOGNITION, CELEBRATED AS AN INSPIRING LEADER

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada, has received three esteemed recognitions, solidifying her position as a leading force for positive change, impactful leadership, and business excellence within Canada and globally.

These significant accolades include selection in the Meaningful Business 100 (MB100), recognition as an Impact Leader by the Réseau des Femmes d'Affaires du Québec, and the prestigious Canada's Most Powerful CEO award from the WXN (Women's Executive Network).

These honors underscore An Verhulst-Santos' unwavering commitment to purpose-driven leadership, fostering an inclusive environment, and steering L'Oréal Canada towards remarkable success and societal impact. Her vision and dedication have not only propelled the company forward but have also inspired countless individuals across various sectors.

"These recognitions are truly humbling, and I accept them on behalf of the 1,750 employees at L'Oréal Canada," says An Verhulst-Santos. "They are a testament to our collective dedication to creating the beauty that moves the world, to our shared values, and to the relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact in everything we do. It's the passion and hard work of our teams that truly make these achievements possible, and I am incredibly proud to lead such inspiring teams."

First, the inclusion of Mrs. Verhulst-Santos in the Meaningful Business 100 (MB100), an elite global community of leaders combining profit and purpose, highlights her dedication to sustainable practices and responsible business. This recognition celebrates her strategic initiatives that prioritize environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical governance, a mission she champions with her teams every day, thanks to L'Oréal brands' social causes and the L'Oréal for the Future program, helping 110,000 Canadians each year.

Evaluated by a panel of expert judges representing organizations like Google, Mastercard and the World Economic Forum, the winners were selected from over 900 nominations, across 86 countries and scored across five key areas: equity, impact, innovation, leadership and scalability. Commenting on the 2025 MB100 released on October 21st, Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder & CEO, Meaningful Business said: "Firstly, a big congratulations to An Verhulst-Santos, whose inspiring work at L'Oréal Canada demonstrates how combining profit and purpose can tackle complex social and environmental issues. The caliber of this year's applications was exceptionally high, and we're honored to have An join our global community."

Further demonstrating her influence, An Verhulst-Santos was celebrated as an Impact Leader at the Gala of the Réseau des Femmes d'Affaires du Québec on October 30th. A true driving force, Mrs. Verhulst-Santos leads a full ecosystem that generates 20,500 jobs in Canada and an economic contribution of 5.2B dollars in the Canadian economy1.

Rounding out this extraordinary series of recognitions, An Verhulst-Santos was honored with the Canada's Most Powerful CEO award from the WXN on November 27th. This esteemed award celebrates Canada's most powerful women who have made significant contributions to the Canadian society. It recognizes her exceptional strategic acumen, innovative spirit, and her ability to lead L'Oréal Canada to new heights, all while cultivating a vibrant and engaged workforce. "As the first woman President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada, I am proud of the diversity within our teams. I am strongly committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive, innovate, and lead change.", concludes An Verhulst-Santos.

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Groupe, the world's leading beauty company. The Canadian subsidiary, established in 1958, includes a head office, plant and distribution center in Montreal, a sales office in Toronto, and employs 1,750 people from 73 different nationalities. The products from its 39 iconic brands are available in all distribution channels, including hair salons, department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, medi-spas and e-commerce. Its sense of purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines its vision of beauty that is inclusive, ethical, generous and responsible. With ambitious social and environmental commitments set out in the L'Oréal for the Future program, the subsidiary also actively supports L'Oréal Foundation programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science. Through its various programs and partnerships, L'Oréal Canada and its brands help more than 110,000 Canadians every year.

____________________________________ 1 Data collected by L'Oréal using the Asterès Impact Model (MIA), which evaluates the total economic footprint generated by L'Oréal in Canada (direct activity of L'Oréal and cascading effects for other businesses in the country). The model utilizes data from the OECD 'input-output' tables. For 2023 expenditures, the model quantifies the total economic effects of L'Oréal over a year.

