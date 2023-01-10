- Acquisition Expands SalonCentric into Canada -

MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - L'Oréal Canada announced today that SalonCentric Canada, a subsidiary of L'Oréal Canada, has acquired all assets of Alternative Beauty Services LTD in Canada. Alternative Beauty Services LTD is a full-service, privately-owned distributor currently headquartered in Ontario.

The acquisition of these assets will expand L'Oréal's professional salon distribution operation, SalonCentric, into the Ontario province of Canada. Alternative Beauty Services LTD has 8 professional-only stores, 18 sales representatives, 50 employees at the corporate headquarters and in support functions, and is one of the leading professional products distributors in Ontario.

"L'Oréal Canada's Professional Products Division has always been committed to serving the 100,000 stylists across the country in the best way possible," said An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada. "Today, as the industry transforms thanks to digitalization, e-commerce, and the rise of independent stylists, we need to adjust our model too. The arrival of SalonCentric in Canada will allow us to meet the evolving needs of all stylists and salons to become the industry's ultimate destination for the best products and services."

"We are pleased to welcome Alternative Beauty Services LTD to the SalonCentric family," said Bertrand Fontaine, President of SalonCentric North America. "Their commitment to the professional salon industry – and specifically in providing exceptional customer service to salons and stylists – aligns with SalonCentric's strong values of providing stylists and salon owners with everything they need to grow their businesses and further build their success. This includes offering dynamic and innovative brands and products, providing digital innovations that inspire and support the stylist, and business-building tools that help stylists maximize their time and create efficiencies."

"We are very excited about this partnership with SalonCentric," noted Tony Marinaccio, President of Alternative Beauty Services LTD. "To become the premiere beauty products distributor in the U.S., you must adapt to the needs of the market and truly provide quality brands and services that meet the needs of the beauty professional. This is something SalonCentric has accomplished. This partnership provides us with the opportunity to keep doing the incredible work we've already been doing, while enabling us to become a modern-day distributor that is adapting to the ever-changing needs of both today and tomorrow's professional beauty industry."

Alternative Beauty Services LTD was founded in May of 2004 by Marinaccio, with Sean Coyle joining the team in August of 2004. They both have more than 30 years of experience in the professional beauty industry and succeeded in building a philosophy of exceptional customer service and education. It is upon this foundation, combined with the quality products, education, digital and business-building support SalonCentric brings to this partnership, that will ensure Canadian stylists and salons have the support and tools they need to grow their business in an ever-evolving market.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company, managing 40 iconic beauty brands. Based in Montreal since its creation in 1958, L'Oréal Canada operates a head office, a plant and a distribution centre, and employs more than 1,450 people from 70 nationalities. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal Canada's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The subsidiary also actively supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science and Beauty for a Better Life.

About SalonCentric

SalonCentric, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., is the premier national distributor of salon professional products in the U.S. Created by L'Oréal USA in 2008, SalonCentric has more than 400 sales consultants, 585 SalonCentric stores and 260 StateǀRDA stores. SalonCentric's vision is to inspire the Beauty Community to make the world more colorful. Brands distributed by SalonCentric include: AIIR, Alterna, Amika, Artistic, Ashtae, Authentic Beauty Concept, Colortrak, BaByliss, Bioelements, Bio Ionic, Biolage, BosleyMD, Design Essentials, Design.ME, Dermalogica, Framar, Grande, Hempz, IGK, Joico, K18, Kenra Professional, Keratin Complex, L'ANZA, L'Oréal Professionnel, Marcella Ellis, Matrix, Mizani, Moroccanoil, Olaplex, Pravana, Product Club, Prolific, Pulp Riot, Pureology, Redken 5th Avenue NYC, Sam Villa, Sexy Hair, Surface, Verb and many other fine brands. For more information, visit www.saloncentric.com .

