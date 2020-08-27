"Our youngsters have shown great courage and resilience in facing the unprecedented realities of the lockdown. But it has been almost five months since they have been able to set foot in a school. This back-to-school season is therefore even more important than the other years to give our youngsters—and society as a whole—a new lease on life. Young people are the future of our community, and the future of our society will one day be in their hands. This return to school is therefore of the utmost importance. No young person should be left out, as school perseverance and educational success are the keys to their development and to our future. On behalf of Saint-Laurent Council, I would like to wish all the young people on our territory—and in Montréal as a whole—a very wonderful new school year."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Highlights

In its actions to mobilize the elected officials of the Montréal agglomeration, Concertation Montréal—through its Réussite éducative : les élu.e.s s'engagent (Educational success: Elected officials get involved) —movement, considers it essential that everyone come together to mark students' return to school in the context of the pandemic, which makes this back-to-school period a very special event. The organization believes that elected municipal officials have a role to play in the school perseverance and well-being of the young people in their borough.

Saint-Laurent Council has responded to this call, especially since Montréal students left school on March 13, more than five months ago.

By adopting this resolution, Saint-Laurent is not only encouraging young people, but is also taking this opportunity to remind them that it is still absolutely necessary to follow the public health rules in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And lastly, in consultation with all the stakeholders (the SPVM, Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys, English Montreal School Board) Saint-Laurent is participating in the back-to-school committee to ensure the highest level of road safety around the schools and to make motorists aware of the risks of accidents.

About the Borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located in the northern part of the island of Montréal, its 42.8 square kilometres make this borough the largest in the city of Montréal. Its population of over 100,000, is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in early 2019, sustainable development, and environment protection in particular, are at the heart of all its decisions—a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 108,000 jobs. It is in fact one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres.

Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network.

And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for the families and businesses.

