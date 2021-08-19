"It is of the utmost importance to ensure students' safety around schools, especially at the beginning of the 2021 school year. We are therefore sparing no efforts to protect our children. This commitment is part of our Plan directeur piétonnier (pedestrian master plan), launched in September 2020, which aims to promote and increase the safety of pedestrian travel on Saint-Laurent territory for both residents and workers alike. Saint-Laurent has never invested so much in this regard since it became part of Ville de Montréal in 2002."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

For this years' back-to-school time, these improvements have been carried out mainly around École Enfant-Soleil, located near the Centre des loisirs, and École Édouard-Laurin, near the Côte-Vertu metro station. Both schools are on rue Tassé, the busiest school corridor in Saint-Laurent in terms of student traffic, in addition to having the most schools. The improvements consist of curb extensions, speed humps as well as raised intersections and crossings.

The project is under the responsibility of the Division des Études techniques et de l'ingénierie of Saint-Laurent's Direction des travaux publics and is being carried out by Roxboro Excavation inc. Funding for the project totals $872,000, which comes from Saint-Laurent's Ten-Year Capital Investment Program, the Arrondissement's surpluses and Ville de Montreal's Programme de sécurisation aux abords des écoles (PSAE).

Moreover, in keeping with its annual tradition, Saint-Laurent is organizing a road and pedestrian safety awareness campaign as young Saint-Laurent residents head back to school.

The objective of this project is to encourage parents who drive their children to school--as well as motorists, pedestrians and cyclists—to adopt safe habits. The Arrondissement is conducting this operation in collaboration with its partners—the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), the Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys and the English Montreal School Board. This summer, these partners jointly created awareness tools—including pamphlets distributed by the police teams of the SPVM's neighbourhood station (PDQ) 7—in front of 12 Saint-Laurent schools.

About Saint-Laurent's 10-year capital investment program

Covering the years from 2021 to 2030, Saint-Laurent's Ten-year capital investment program is designed to plan investments to improve the Arrondissement's parks, roads and public buildings. With a budget of $97 million, this program allows for great flexibility in carrying out priority projects. It replaces the Three-year capital investment program that is usually adopted each year in conjunction with the operating budget.

