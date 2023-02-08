SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - One year after the adoption of its Strategic Plan , the status report on the completion of the 2022 priority projects was tabled at the general meeting of Saint-Laurent Council on February 7. Among the hundred or so projects identified at the beginning of the year, nearly 90% have been completed or are in progress.

"We are pleased to present this positive report on our 2022 priority projects. Our teams have worked very hard to complete almost all of the projects presented at the beginning of last year, while maintaining their respective recurring operations. Thanks to their efforts, our residents are benefiting from major improvements related to the five focuses of our strategic plan for a greener, healthier, more inclusive, attractive and innovative community."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Concrete impacts on the community

Among the projects completed in Saint-Laurent in 2022, the following initiatives represent the most significant improvements for the community:

Focus #1: The environment and implementation of the Climate Emergency Plan



This involved implementing the first phase of the 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan adopted in the fall of 2021. This plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect biodiversity and increase the community's resilience to climate change.

Optimized the energy performance of certain municipal buildings, such as the Aréna Raymond-Bourque, the Mairie and Parc Noel-Sud chalet

Offered financial assistance programs for the purchase of household appliances, fuel-free landscaping equipment and environmentally- responsible hygiene products

Implemented an organic waste collection in buildings with 9-20 units

Assisted businesses in developing and carrying out their sustainable development plan

Made an inventory of wild life and plant life in natural environments

Planted 200 trees

Focus #2: An inclusive living environment



Collaborative and inclusive projects to bring people together were carried out within this focus in order to create social cohesion and build an engaged community.

Trained personnel in gender and intersectional analysis

Developed a public participation governance framework

Conducted consultations with residents for a Cultural Neighbourhood

Added a mural: Au coeur du changement at École Édouard-Laurin

Focus #3: Urban fabric



Various projects were identified with the objective of aiming for sustainable urban development of the territory, both respectful of the environment and allowing for economic and social development in order to create neighbourhoods that meet the changing needs of the community.

Created a strategy to ensure a good distribution of the social and affordable housing supply

Developed plans for TOD and POD neighbourhoods in the so-called gateway area of the territory

Focus #4: Sustainable mobility



The borough's Administration wants to improve access to public transit and active transportation, while expanding safe mobility, in addition to contributing to such major public transportation projects as the REM, those of the STM, or the development of the networks of BIXI and Communauto stations on its territory.

Completed and ensured the safety of several bicycle paths, such as the cycling connection at the Sainte-Croix and Du Collège intersection

and Du Collège intersection Developed a guide for greening traffic- and speed-reduction facilities

Carried out reconfigurations to improve the safety and efficiency of pedestrian travel

Optimized parking regulations on public property

Focus #5: Responsible economy

In order to adequately support economic recovery, some 15 projects were identified, particularly in the areas of local hiring and providing assistance to businesses for more responsible processes.

Assisted 100 businesses in transitioning to digital technology, automation and robotization

Analyzed the possibility of offering public access Internet connection sites, with or without equipment

Projects for 2023

Saint-Laurent will soon be unveiling new, high-potential projects that will bring the community together.

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, its Administration places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with Saint-Laurent's two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, a wide range of services are offered in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Saint-Laurent's Administration ensures a high quality of life for families living in the borough as well as a stimulating environment for businesses.

