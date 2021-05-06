Quote "As a municipal administration, we have a duty to pay special attention to the well-being of the entire population and to be inclusive of the most vulnerable. The implementation of the collaborative actions and priority initiatives of the Hodge-Place Benoit and Chameran-Lebeau IURs is more essential than ever in these unprecedented times," stated the Mayor of Saint-Laurent, Alan DeSousa.

A dozen collaborative and priority actions for these areas will be undertaken this year by the local committees, composed of the various parties concerned, including residents, organizations and representatives of Saint-Laurent. Among the projects selected for the Hodge-Place Benoit IUR, is the assistance to residents affected by the pandemic as well as the implementation of a participatory process that will serve as the basis for a five-year action plan. As for the

Chameran-Lebeau IUR, the main initiatives that received funding are the creation of a collective mosaic in the Passage Boa of Parc Painter as well as activities that promote school readiness and academic success for children in the Chameran-Lebeau sector.

The objective of an IUR is to improve the social, economic and urbanistic conditions of a specific sector. In 2006, the first Integrated Urban Revitalization initiative was launched in Saint-Laurent, in the Hodge-Place Benoit sector. In 2012, a second IUR was launched in the Chameran-Lebeau sector.

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, the Arrondissement Saint-Laurent is the largest of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many areas of a ctivity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Arrondissement Saint-Laurent ensures a high quality of life in the borough for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

