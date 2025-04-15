MONTREAL, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Isabelle Lemay, President and Chief Executive Officer of SAIL Outdoors Inc., is unveiling an ambitious vision to drive the company's growth and navigate a period of economic turbulence. Driven by a passion for innovation, Lemay presents a clear roadmap that will propel SAIL to new heights in the years to come.

"The outdoors is more than a market – it's a passion that brings people together around shared values. After six months leading SAIL, I am convinced that our role is to support customers in their outdoor activities, regardless of their level, budget, or location. By focusing on innovation, closeness, and responsibility, we will make SAIL the go-to ally for nature and adventure lovers, and the leading outdoor destination — stronger, more relevant, and more inspiring for years to come," says Isabelle Lemay, supported by a recently strengthened executive team.

8 New Stores by 2030

Among the key strategic directions, Isabelle Lemay plans to open eight new stores within five years, to strengthen SAIL's presence in Quebec and Ontario, and bring its outdoor offering closer to more Canadians.

Enhanced customer experience and product offering

In parallel, the company will evolve its store concepts to enhance the customer experience and better reflect the changing needs of consumers. This may include changes in store size, layout, product offering, or services.

The strategy also includes increasing the variety of products offered and the number of available brands. Striking a balance between national brands and SAIL's private labels, SAIL and BOREALIS, the company will ensure a broader range of exclusive, high-quality products designed to meet the unique needs of outdoor activities here at home.

Special attention will be given to highlighting customer-favoured product attributes. Canadian brands will be identified to meet the growing demand for locally made goods. SAIL is also committed to promoting and offering eco-responsible products as part of its clear goal to encourage more sustainable consumption.

Introducing In-Store reSAIL Pilot

To expand its product offering, Isabelle Lemay also plans to introduce a reSAIL pilot in-store. Launched in October 2023, reSAIL is a simple, safe, and efficient online resale platform offering a smooth experience for both sellers and buyers. Currently available exclusively online at resail.ca, the platform will soon be accessible in-store, adding a new dimension to the customer experience.

Enhanced E-Commerce Platform

The digital space is also at the heart of this transformation. SAIL's e-commerce site will be completely redesigned to offer a smoother, faster, and more inspiring shopping experience, both in terms of content and service.

About SAIL Outdoors Inc.

SAIL Outdoors Inc. is a Quebec-based company that will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026. It employs more than 1,000 people at its Laval head office and in its 12 SAIL-branded stores – eight in Quebec and four in Ontario – as well as through its e-commerce platform (sail.ca), which serves customers across Canada.

SOURCE SAIL Outdoors Inc.

Information: Pierre Tessier, [email protected], 514 233-1636