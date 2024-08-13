MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Mr. Daniel Desmarais, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAIL Outdoors Inc., is proud to announce the appointment of Isabelle Lemay as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 9th, 2024.

Ms. Lemay, a trained CPA, has worked within several retail and distribution companies over the past twenty years, both in Quebec and internationally. She has most recently held the positions of COO and CEO within companies in Legault Group (Mondou).

Isabelle Lemay, President and Chief Executive Officer of SAIL Outdoors Inc. (CNW Group/SAIL Outdoors Inc.)

Management and employees of SAIL are happy to welcome her amongst them and to continue the company's mission with her, thus leading the SAIL banner towards excellence.

About SAIL Outdoors Inc.

A leader in the outdoor industry in Canada, SAIL offers the largest network of outdoor, camping, hunting, and fishing stores in Eastern Canada. Recognized by consumers for its unique customer experience, SAIL's mission is to equip and offer an authentic customer experience to every outdoor enthusiast so they can enjoy it to the fullest. This Quebec-based company, established for over 40 years, has stores in Quebec and Ontario.

