Sagard and Baird Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Access

to Alternative Investments for U.S. Wealth Clients

MONTREAL and MILWAUKEE, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset manager, and Baird, a privately held, employee owned international financial services firm, today announced a multi-faceted strategic partnership. The collaboration represents a significant milestone in Sagard's strategy to build a global middle-market focused asset management firm. It also enhances Sagard's ability to distribute its products in the U.S. wealth channel. For Baird, the partnership expands its capacity to offer differentiated alternative investment solutions, further enhancing the value it delivers to clients.

Key elements of the partnership include:

Baird acquires a minority equity stake in Sagard , becoming its first U.S. institutional shareholder

, becoming its first U.S. institutional shareholder Baird will facilitate the distribution of appropriate, differentiated Sagard strategies to its private wealth network clients, with joint efforts on product innovation, advisor engagement, and ecosystem-wide growth

strategies to its private wealth network clients, with joint efforts on product innovation, advisor engagement, and ecosystem-wide growth Both firms believe that, over time, they will be able to leverage their respective global operations and networks to partner on a variety of strategic opportunities inside and outside of the wealth management space

"This partnership with Baird is a pivotal step in our strategy to enter the U.S. wealth channel with an organization whose network and values closely complement our own," said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and CEO of Sagard. "It aligns with our goal of building a leading middle-market-focused investment firm, offering individual investors across the U.S. greater access to institutional-quality alternative investments as part of a broad partnership benefiting both firms."

Baird's Private Wealth Management business, which oversees U.S. $350 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2025, is its largest business unit. This partnership enhances Baird's access to a diverse portfolio of private market strategies aligned with the needs of its clients.

"Partnering with Sagard strengthens our ability to deliver distinctive investment opportunities to our clients, and gives us important exposure to the continued growth of alternative assets," said Steve Booth, Chairman and CEO of Baird. "Their consistency over time and innovative approach align well with our commitment to helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals."

Sagard will also collaborate with Baird on launching new U.S.-tailored strategies, supported by a dedicated wholesaling team and seamless integration through the CAIS platform. This partnership underscores both firms' commitment to innovation, advisor-focused solutions, and long-term value creation in the evolving North American wealth landscape.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over U.S. $32 billion under management, 150 portfolio companies, and 400 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value-creation experts. Our firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Baird

Established in 1919, Baird has more than 5,300 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients. Baird has more than U.S. $525 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2025. Committed to being a great place to work, Baird ranked No. 13 on the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list – its 22nd consecutive year on the list. Baird is the marketing name of Baird Financial Group. Baird's principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Baird Trust Company in the United States and Robert W. Baird Group Ltd. in Europe. Robert W. Baird Limited and Baird Capital Partners Europe Limited are authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For more information, please visit Baird's website at www.rwbaird.com .

