MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Sagard Private Equity Canada ("Sagard PE"), the new Canadian mid-market private equity fund of Sagard, today announced its first investment with the acquisition of Groupe LOU-TEC Inc., a leading heavy machinery and equipment rental company operating mainly in the province of Quebec. Alongside current Groupe LOU-TEC management and shareholders, Sagard PE is joined in the acquisition by Walter Capital Partners, Investissement Québec and BDC Capital.

Founded in 1979, Groupe LOU-TEC is one of the leading equipment rental companies in Quebec, operating with more than 400 employees throughout 30 locations across the province. Groupe LOU-TEC differentiates itself through its commitment to high-quality service, offering a large, diversified and well-maintained fleet of equipment in all key categories including aerial, handling and excavation.

"Our investment in Groupe LOU-TEC is a great example of Sagard PE's strategy of partnering with strong companies and working together with co-investors to accelerate their journey towards market leadership. We have been impressed with LOU-TEC's long track record of growth in a highly dynamic marketplace, and we are proud to partner with CEO Jean-Marc Dallaire and his team for our inaugural investment. We are happy to invest in people and in infrastructure to expand the Company's presence in current -- and new -- geographies and product offerings to bolster LOU-TEC's leadership in the Canadian equipment rental market. We are confident this partnership will benefit customers, suppliers and employees alike," said Marie-Claude Boisvert, Partner and Head of Sagard PE.

"We are honoured to partner with Sagard as well as highly respected investors Walter Capital, Investissement Québec and BDC Capital to pursue our mission and passion to support our clients in carrying out their construction, renovation and maintenance work. For over 40 years, Groupe LOU-TEC has helped build Quebec through its leadership in the rental industry. Thanks to this new partnership, Groupe LOU-TEC will be able to stay the course on its mission, support our customers with their projects, pursue our digital shift, accelerate our growth and expand into new geographies," said Jean-Marc-Dallaire, President & CEO of Groupe LOU-TEC.

"Walter Capital is delighted to team up with a company that has built a solid reputation in its market like LOU-TEC. We are looking forward to being actively involved along with Sagard, Jean-Marc Dallaire and his strong management team in propelling LOU-TEC's growth and market leadership," said Éric Doyon, Managing Partner of Walter Capital Partners.

"In cooperation with seasoned financial partners, Investissement Québec is pleased to back the acquisition of LOU-TEC, which has been making its mark in the construction industry for over 40 years thanks to its strong management team and extensive distribution system. This financial support speaks to our commitment to keep head offices here in Québec and to encourage the growth of leading Québec companies, all while spurring economic development in the regions," said Investissement Québec President and CEO Guy LeBlanc.



"BDC Growth Equity Partners is privileged to support Groupe LOU-TEC and its management in its next phase of growth and help the company to scale to a Canadian leader," added Jean Bédard, Partner, BDC Growth Equity Partners.

About Sagard Private Equity Canada

Launched in 2021, Sagard PE focuses on Canadian middle-market opportunities, partnering with management and other like-minded investors to help companies accelerate their growth trajectory to become Canadian champions and market leaders. With offices in Montreal and Toronto and a focus across Canada, Sagard PE is currently deploying its first fund by leveraging the team's 25+ years of experience in private equity investing in North America and Europe and the resources of Sagard's Value Creation Team and global ecosystem.

About Groupe LOU-TEC

Founded in 1979, Groupe LOU-TEC Inc. is a leader in the rental of heavy machinery, specialized equipment and tools used in construction, renovation and maintenance of commercial, industrial, institutional and residential buildings. Due to strong growth and being at the forefront of trends in the industry, Groupe LOU-TEC continuously invests in new equipment and new technologies to offer its customers reliable, safe and efficient equipment. Groupe LOU-TEC's rental experts are highly qualified and are committed to providing personalized and impeccable service. Their mission and passion is to contribute to client success.

About Walter Capital Partners

Walter Capital Partners is a private equity firm part of Walter Financial, the investment unit of the Walter Group. Its investment model combines capital inflow and operating expertise to support the growth of promising companies on solid and sustainable foundations, by drawing on the entrepreneurial background of the Walter Group and the extensive business leadership experience of its managing partners. Headquartered in Montréal, Walter Capital provides a solid international network. www.waltercapital.ca

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes with investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from Investissement Québec – CRIQ. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also prospects for talent and foreign investment and assists Québec businesses with export activities.

About BDC Capital

BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC—Canada's only bank devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs. With over $3 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country's most innovative firms. It offers a full spectrum of risk capital, from seed investments to growth equity, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who wish to scale their businesses into global champions. Visit bdc.ca/capital

SOURCE Sagard Holdings

For further information: For press inquiries, contact: Adam Daifallah, 514.316.7089, [email protected]

Related Links

https://sagardholdings.com/

