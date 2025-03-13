MONTREAL and BRUSSELS, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over US$27B of assets under management, today announced that Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), a leading investment holding company, will acquire a five percent stake in Sagard via its subsidiary, GBL Capital. This partnership reinforces Sagard's long-term growth strategy and marks a significant milestone in the firm's continued growth and value creation.

GBL has been an investor over multiple vintages in Sagard MidCap (Sagard's middle-market European private equity investment strategy), in the first Sagard NewGen fund (Sagard's European technology and healthcare growth equity strategy) and in Portage Capital Solutions (Sagard's later-stage fintech and financial services investment strategy).

GBL will acquire a five percent equity stake in Sagard's management company and commit significant capital over the next five years to Sagard-managed strategies. This capital will strengthen Sagard's fundraising potential, accelerate the firm's ability to launch differentiated investment offerings, and support its strategic expansion to create lasting value.

"This investment is a strong endorsement of our vision, strategy and progress to date. With GBL's support, we will accelerate our growth trajectory, enhance our investment capabilities, and strengthen our position as a leading alternative asset manager," said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and CEO of Sagard.

GBL and Sagard expect to complete the transaction by the end of March 2025. At a pre-money equity valuation of US$600M, GBL's investment will amount to US$33M.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with seventy years of stock exchange listing and a net asset value of €15.7B at the end of December 2024. As a leading and active investor in Europe, GBL focuses on long-term value creation with the support of a stable family shareholder base. GBL aims to grow its diversified high-quality portfolio of listed, direct private and indirect private investments. GBL is focused on delivering meaningful growth by providing attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of growth in its net asset value per share, a sustainable dividend and share buybacks. GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: GBLB BB; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index. For more information, visit www.gbl.com.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over US$27B of assets under management, 150 portfolio companies, and 400 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value-creation experts. Our firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagard.com.

